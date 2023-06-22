Hi, I am Vikki Brown, and for those that don’t know, I am the manager of the Highlands County Library System. Really, just a fancy way to say I am responsible for and oversee the public library branches in Highlands County along with my coordinator of the Heartland Library Cooperative role. That coordinator role is primarily administrative (seeking grants, budgets, planning how to serve all five counties, etc.). I mention these roles because these positions require me to reflect (well, honestly in part that could just be my personality) on how far we’ve come, what we’re accomplishing now, and where we may head in the future. This article doesn’t necessarily encompass my thoughts on our tasks, but more what libraries mean to me, which is something I often reflect on professionally and personally.

For article readers that read all the library lines articles that library staff write, I may already have a reputation as the one who writes the most articles that talk about feelings or how I feel about things. In truth, this article will be no different.

Recommended for you