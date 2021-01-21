SEBRING — Mike Miller, the Tanglewood Puzzleman, is ready to host tours through his land of puzzles at his home. Miller just completed his last, Number 160, a whimsical holiday puzzle with snowmen, Christmas trees and presents.
His 160 puzzles are all very different. Some of the subjects include holidays, animals, famous painters, military, muscle cars, psychedelic, fantasy, cartoons, Marvel comic characters, Star Wars, Toy Story, Paw Patrol and even Frozen.
Anyone who wants to stop in and see the puzzles, which cover part of his living room, a long hallway and a separate puzzle workroom, can call Miller at 863-273-5718. Masks are required and he asks that no more than two people at a time are inside. He does have a small, very friendly dog, Princess.
Miller will explain how to get to his home in Tanglewood, which is a gated community.
He pointed out a few unique puzzles. “Number 153 was very challenging as there are 67 people and 16 cars. All of the people are wearing similar colors so it was hard to match them up.
“Number 86 has eight cats. That’s 16 sets of eyes with three pieces to each eye and four different colors.
“Number 2 was the most difficult and is extremely detailed. It has various muscle cars, oil company banners, different company oil containers, gas pumps, muscle leather jackets and so much more. It’s very interesting and nostalgic to look at.”
One of his larger puzzles, the Solar System, is interesting. The company that created it requested Miller’s feedback on completing it. He is in the process of writing his critique.
Miller has a standard process he uses when a puzzle is complete. When it’s finished he places it on a backing and sprays it with ‘lock-tite’ spray. Once that’s set, he uses an adhesive spray on the back. When that dries, he chooses a frame for his newest work of art. The puzzle is numbered and mounted on the wall.
“One time my finger got stuck on the table when I was working with the adhesive. I tried to pull it off and the puzzle flung off the table. I had to completely redo it. It was frustrating as it was one of the bigger puzzles.”
While his series of 160 puzzles is complete, he did receive a special Christmas gift from his family.
“The puzzle is a collection of photos from my family. It has about 1,100 small pieces and will keep me plenty busy for quite a while. It’s the best Christmas gift I could ever receive.”