SEBRING — After more than 100 people released dozens of balloons into the sky, in memory of a lost mother and child, local leaders urged others to spread love.
“You have 30 seconds. Tell someone you love them now. Hug someone now,” said Ada McGowan, CEO of Highlands County Citizens with Voices at the Saturday evening memorial at Citrus Terrace Apartments on June 26.
With that, she and the rest turned to embrace each other in honor of Queenie Roux, and her 3-year-old daughter, Queen, who died Wednesday in a car crash in Atlanta, Georgia.
Queenie was moving from her home at Citrus Terrace to a new life for herself and her six children. Saturday evening’s highlight, after a prayer for unity in the community and the world, was a balloon release with all the pink and yellow, and also purple, silver and gold balloons that Queenie and Queen could have wanted.
The memorial was organized by Queenie’s neighbors, Velma Moses and Rashael Reed, to give Queenie’s family, friends and community a place to mourn her passing.
“I’m going to miss her,” Moses said.
As for the temporary memorial display in front of Queenie’s old apartment, Moses said she was told it couldn’t stay, but she planned to box up the decorations and gift them to the family.
Wednesday’s two-car collision on Interstate 75 took not only the lives of Queenie and Queen, but also a baby Queenie had carried for at least two months, according to family. Queenie had four other children in the car, besides Queen. They survived the crash and are still recovering in Atlanta. Another child was at home in Sebring and was spared the trauma.
Mike Crenshaw, community resident, said this hit home for him because he lost a 6-year-old grandson back in January. He said it’s important that people start looking at each other as fellow human beings and get rid of the anger and hate that permeates the nation so much today.
McGowan’s urging for everyone to embrace took a while to get going, but it kept going, with some shedding tears into warm shoulders when they let themselves feel the loss.
The evening might have ended in an informal party, had the skies not shed rain, first as a drizzle and then more substantial drops.