ORLANDO — About two weeks ago Central Florida saw hard rock royalty swoop into town when the mighty Queensyrche performed at The Plaza Live.
The evidence was clear as the band took the stage — their fans had not forgotten. Middle-aged men and women, as well as a younger generation of fans, could be seen singing, dancing and banging their heads as the veteran band took no prisoners.
The show was a high-energy mix of new tunes as well as a walk through the back-catalog.
Highlights included “Take Hold Of The Flame,” “Operation Mindcrime,” “Empire,” and “Silent Lucidity.”
Current vocalist Todd La Torre impressed the audience with his stratospheric vocal range, proving that he is fully able to fill the shoes of original, legendary lead vocalist Geoff Tate.
Going all the way back to the 1983 self-titled EP, Queensyrche ripped through “Queen Of The Reich” as the closer, only to return to the stage to bring the house down with “Eyes Of A Stranger.”
The five-piece battery are best known for the hugely popular single “Silent Lucidity” off of the 1990 album, “Empire.” Although this would be the peak of their success commercially speaking, the band has maintained an intensely loyal following even to this day.
Queensyrche rose from the ashes of local Seattle band The Mob at the beginning of the 1980s. They have released 16 studio albums (counting the debut self-titled EP) and a number of live albums and DVDs. The band has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. Of those releases, 11 have been certified gold or platinum.
In 1988 the band reached what many believe to be their creative zenith with the release of monumental album “Operation: Mindcrime”, which would go on to become one of the top 10 best selling concepts records of all-time. This record would set the stage for continued sold out performances around the world for the decades to come.
Prior to Queensyrche, and just after opening act Eve To Adam, direct support act John 5, whose real name is John William Lowery, took to the stage. Known as an immensely talented guitarists, 5 perhaps stole the show.
The audience appeared to be in awe of the man’s lightning licks and 5 himself seemed to be having the time of his life on stage. A fact that the audience appreciated.
John 5 has always displayed a love of all things gothic. His stage show was full of masks, make-up, inflatable stage-props, television screens depicting Godzilla and the Creature From The Black Lagoon, among many other bits of goth and light horror, as well as other-wordly characters that would wander on and off the stage throughout the set. It was all things macabre yet with a seemingly light-hearted twist.
John 5 developed an interest in music watching “Hee Haw” as a kid with his father. The influence remains as 5 dawned, at various times, an electric mandolin as well as a banjo. Even performing country western and jazz pieces in his otherwise metal guitar extravaganza
The list of artists John 5 has worked with is extensive. He is best known for his work with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. He has also worked with Lita Ford, K.D. Lang, Meatloaf, Rick Springfield and The Scorpions to name just a few others.