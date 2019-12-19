SEBRING — Angela (Angie) Gerber, a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Sebring, is a regular visitor to the veterans staying at Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center. She recently asked the staff what these vets needed most and the answer was “blankets.” Being a senior on a fixed income, Gerber knew she could not afford to purchase blankets for them. Then an idea struck.
Gerber is a member of the Atonement Quilting Club. She approached the other members of the club and asked if there were any extra quilts (not earmarked for Lutheran World Relief) that could be given to our local vets. The Quilting Club was quick to get on board and let Gerber know that there were plenty of quilts to go around! On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the quits were delivered by (left to right) Julie Carlson, Ann Brooks, Bonnie Lipinski and Angie Gerber. In addition to the quilts, each veteran also received a bag of cookies and candy.
The other members of the club who were not at Kenilworth on Wednesday include Ann Heberer, Sue Seyller, Audrey Young, Claire Helwig, Pauline Appuson, Jeanne Beebe and Karen Steele.