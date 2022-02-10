SEBRING — The Little Miss Highlands County 2022 pageant was held on Sunday, Feb. 6, in the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds. The stands were filled with eager moms and dads and proud grandparents. Siblings held up signs so others could help them cheer on their favorite contestant.
The Little Miss pageant is different from the older girls. These are very young ladies (age 7-9 in this year’s pageant). They are mesmerized by the glitter and glamour and act like little ladies. It’s both interesting and enjoyable to watch them show such poise and confidence.
The afternoon festivities began with the Presenting of the Colors by the Sebring High School JROTC and the national anthem sung by Emma Rowe, Miss Teen Highlands County 2021. The Mistress of Ceremonies was Dianna McPhail.
The 12 young ladies opened the festivities with a special on stage dance choreographed by Center Stage Dance Studio to the music of “I’m Walking on Sunshine.”
The contestants included Cali Iglesias (she is very polite, sweet and sassy and likes silly stories), Brooklyn Owens (strives to keep her high GPA and enjoys dancing and her church), Taylor Clogston (enjoys reading, ice cream and helping her Nana at the day care), Victoria Wacaster (quick to smile, likes sports and gymnastics, wants to be a fashion designer), Kyleigh Lewis (likes to bake and cook, paint and gymnastics) and Quinn Wohl (gifted program, loves to learn, snorkeling and horses).
Other contestants included Grace Guest (loves to watch pageants, likes dancing, horses and softball), Savannah Scott (likes baseball and soccer, wants to be a veterinarian, sells organic eggs), Kensley Lang (bright smile, advanced academics, created patient support kits for the hospital), Channing Bassett (likes to golf with dad, cheer team, become a kindergarten teacher), Kiley Lang (all-star cheer and dance, enjoys baking, wants to be a police officer), and Meyan Reid (enjoys reading, dancing, 4H club, wants to be a teacher).
The girls competed in ‘promo wear’ (something they would wear to an event as Little Miss Highlands County), ‘evening wear’ and random questions.
The Miss Congeniality and Most Photogenic awards both went to Kyleigh Lewis.
The top five were chosen: Kyleigh Lewis, Quinn Wohl, Kensley Lang, Channing Bassett and Kiley Lang.
Channing Bassett was asked, “What is your favorite holiday?” Her answer was, “Easter, of course. Jesus rose up and I get to hang out with my family.”
Kyleigh Lewis was asked, “What food item would you eat for an entire week?” Her response was, “My mom’s homemade alfredo pasta.”
Little Miss Highlands County 2021, Daxtyn Hines, took her farewell walk on the runway with her father, while the judges reviewed their notes and scores were tabulated.
Little Miss Highlands County 2022 was Quinn Wohl. She was shocked as she put her hands to her face in disbelief. She was greeted by tears of joy and cheers of victory, from her personal cheering section.
There are no runners-up in this pageant. The other four young ladies are named ‘Little Miss Sisters’ and become part of the winners royal court.