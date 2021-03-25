SEBRING — The Highlands Art League’s (HAL) Race Gala got everyone revved up for Sebring Race Week. The event was canceled last year due to COVID. Many people were very excited to see the Race Week festivities return this year, making them an extra special treat for the community.
“In 2020 we were geared up for a fabulous party, from sponsors to food vendors and auction items galore. The race was postponed, our gala canceled, and we closed our doors to evaluate the situation and find a safe way to serve our community. We’re ready to celebrate that this year is behind us,” said Gloria Peters, HAL president.
On Wednesday evening, March 17, the Jack Stroup Civic Center in downtown Sebring was alive with music, excitement and plenty of food. Raffle prizes and a silent auction helped everyone get ready for the 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, presented by Advance Auto Parts.
Guests were greeted as they entered the party by volunteers from HAL and from HCA (Heartland Cultural Alliance). These local artistic organizations are working together through the COVID pandemic to ensure that the community still has access to our vibrant cultural scene.
Nancy Palmer was with Chuck Bonner as they looked through the silent auction items. Barb and Glenn Hall arrived with happy smiles, looking forward to the evening.
Curt and Janet Ivy, along with Becky and Jim Guild, were purchasing raffle tickets from Gloria Peters, HCA president.
The silent auction items were awesome. A table full of tall plants from Paul’s Plantscapes drew a lot of attention, as did the numerous specialty baskets and wonderful vacation packages, like St. James Club in Antigua.
The local organizations hosting sampling tables included Nutmeg Cafe, Highlands Art League, Publix, Jimmy’s Greek American Grill, Can Tong, Dee’s Place and Argana Diner.
Ron McNeill was serving spinach pie at Jimmy’s Greek American Grill’s table. Megan Mattson, with Nutmeg’s Café, had cupcakes (butter pecan, chocolate, and key lime) along with samples of soups (cheeseburger and tortellini).
Artist Tina Edgley was demonstrating how she creates her unique works on the shore of Lake Jackson. “I call this abstract space spray painting.”
Other local businesses who provided food or beverages included Henscratch Farm and Winery (Lake Placid), Sugar Sand Distillery (Lake Placid), Secret Garden Winery and Farm (Sebring) and Teri’s Passion Artisan Pasta (Lake Placid Farmers Market).
Ian Belanger was the emcee, getting everyone into the party mood, while Harry Havery entertained on guitar and vocals. “Welcome to the Race Week Gala!”
Masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizer was requested due to COVID. Masks and sanitizer were available on site.
For information on HAL and their future events and class schedules, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.
“The Race Gala has always been the race event for Sebring to celebrate the races and the exciting time in our community,” Sebring Mayor John Shoop said. “The Art League has done a great job carrying on the tradition of the Race Gala, and we are thrilled to bring the event back to its Wednesday night (before the race) date.”