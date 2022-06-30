LAKE PLACID — The old saying goes, “no news is good news.” In this case, no truer words have been spoken. Local Americana music great Ray Cerbone has been off the radar for some time now. Turns out that is very good news.
The gifted singer/songwriter has been working behind the scenes on a variety of projects. The first being three live performances all within driving distance. Cerbone opens up his run at Wet Dog Brewery Saturday, July 2. He will be playing from 7-10 p.m.
Friday, July 8 sees Cerbone performing a full concert at Circle Theatre in Sebring. The theater is a beautiful, intimate setting, perfect for enjoying live music. Cerbone will be showcasing his original music and introducing a few new songs at the show which lasts from 7-9 p.m.
Admission to the show is free. Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit Champions For Children.
July 14, at 7 p.m., Cerbone performs at Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point in Ft. Myers. This one is sponsored by the ACMA (Americana Community Music Association).
It is a ticketed event. You can find ticket information on the Ray Cerbone Facebook page or the Tribby Arts Center Facebook page or at americanacma.com.
“I will be playing onstage with Roy Schneider and Kim Mayfield in the round,” said Cerbone. “Three separate singer/songwriters performing together but each doing their own songs. It’s a 400-foot auditorium with a top-shelf sound system. This is going to be a big event.”
Performing live isn’t all this artist has been up to. The man has been quite busy.
“I’m in the middle of finishing up my second CD,” Cerbone stated. “I’ve got some new and different stuff on there, plus some very Americana stuff. There’ll be some very cool musicians playing on the CD with me. Nothing overproduced again. It’s going to have a very live feel to it.
“There’s one more, maybe two more songs that I need to record. Then go in and just do a lot of mixing, EQing and getting it together. It probably won’t be ready until just before the holidays.”
As if performing and recording new material weren’t enough, the hard working Cerbone spoke of yet another project. Something completely new.
“We wanted to start a blues rock band here in Highlands County. It was a tough thing to get off the ground. It wasn’t really working out. So we have decided that we’re going to try something a little different. We’re gonna start this (new endeavor) off as a two-person project. With myself on acoustic guitar and vocals and another guitar player. We’re gonna start it small and we’ll see where it goes from there.
“The music is going to be more progressive,” the singer elaborated. “It’s not gonna be your 1950’s, ‘60s and ‘70s favorites. Nothing like that. It’s gonna be some blues stuff, some progressive music, it’s gonna cover a wide spectrum of music. We’re not gonna be locked into one genre.
“It will be diverse and we’re going to do our own arrangements of the songs we do. The work on that has already started. We’re not sure when we’re going to get out and get our first gig but rest assured we will.”
The duo have not settled on a name yet. They want to get the ball rolling first and see where it is taking them before deciding on a name.
“Keep an eye on the Rayfer John (Cerbone’s stage name on certain projects) Facebook page. The events for the new music project will be announced there. Then it will have its own page after that,” he said.
“It’s gonna be a little different, and some of the songs we choose are gonna be a little different. We’re going to try to make it as unique as possible. We don’t want to be just another band playing the same old songs. We want to be something different.”
“And moving on to blues. It seems that the Apocalypse Blues Revue machine is now starting to work again,” Ray ‘Rayfer John” Cerbone explained. “We are probably going to start doing some gigs at small clubs coming up in a month or so. Keep your eye on the Rayfer John Facebook page for this too. Tour dates will be announced there.”
Steelonwood.com says: “Ray fronted ‘The Apocalypse Blues Revue,’ a hard hitting blues rock band formed by Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola of “Godsmack ‘’ fame. The band was signed to Mascot/Provogue records and under that sign released two full length records, both reaching number two in the blues charts. For over six years the band played blues festivals and blues venues on both coasts. They opened for Steven Tyler, Robbie Krieger of “The Doors,” The Blue Oyster Cult, and did two tours with Kenny Wayne Shepherd.”
After their second CD, “The Shape Of Blues To Come,” the band went on an indefinite hiatus.
For more information of the Circle Theater or showtimes visit circletheatersebring.com/events.
To find out more about Ray Cerbone visit any of the following: Ray Cerbone Facebook page, Rafer John Facebook page or steelonwood.com.