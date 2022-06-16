June is International Pride Month, a time to celebrate the impact and advances of the queer community. Pride marches started as a way to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising. On June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar. As patrons and employees were being arrested, tensions rose in the surrounding crowd. Upset from the continuous harassment and discrimination, the neighborhood broke out into riots. Stonewall was a turning point within the gay community and led to a civil rights movement.
To celebrate Pride Month in 2022, here are some great LGBTQ+ books that inform and entertain.
Lesbian
“everyone in this room will someday be dead” by Emily Austin: a death-obsessed atheist/lesbian seeking help accidentally gets a job as a receptionist for a Catholic church.
“Into the Drowning Deep” by Mira Grant: a crew of mismatched individuals investigate the mysterious disappearance of a previous ship in this horrifying tale of deep-sea dangers.
“Something to Talk About” by Meryl Wilsner: a rumor starts that a Hollywood showrunner is dating her assistant, which may or may not have truth to it.
“Last Night at Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo: set in 1954 San Francisco, two teens risk everything for love.
Gay
“Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell: the typical “Chosen One” formula is revitalized in this modern teen fantasy.
“Boyfriend Material” by Alexis Hall: pretending to be boyfriends publicly has unintended consequences, i.e., developing real feelings.
“And Tango Makes Three” by Richardson, Parnell, and Cole: an adorable picture book based on the true story of two male penguins building a family together.
“Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” by John Paul Brammer: a funny, honest memoir about growing up biracial and closeted in rural America.
Bisexual
“In the Dream House” by Carmen Maria Machado: explores the representation and nuances of abusive relationships in this uniquely structured account.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab: a woman cursed to be forgotten by everyone meets a man who remembers her.
“Red, White and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston: a publicity friendship between America’s First Son and the British prince gets complicated.
“I’ll be the One” by Lyla Lee: a teen girl struggles to become the first plus-size Korean pop star through a TV competition.
Transgender
“George” by Alex Gino: with help from her best friend, a young trans girl seeks the chance to be Charlotte in her school’s “Charlotte’s Web” play.
“Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin: six teens share their experiences in the transgender community.
“Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas: to prove himself to his family, a teen boy accidentally summons the wrong ghost … who then refuses to leave.
“The Thirty Names of Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar: a Syrian American artist searches for meaning and acceptance following the suspicious death of his mother.
Queer+
“Loveless” by Alice Oseman: a young woman in college starts to understand herself as asexual/aromantic (not interested in physical/romantic relationships).
“I Wish You All the Best” by Mason Deaver: a nonbinary (identifying as neither male nor female) teen copes with being thrown out of their home and the pressures of high school.
“The Prince and the Dressmaker” by Jen Wang: a prince dons glamorous gowns at night with the aid of his dressmaker best friend.
History and general guide books
“The A-Z of gender and sexuality: from Ace-Ze”: by Morgan Potts
“The Queer Bible: essays” edited by Jack Guinness
“The Queer Advantage: conversations with LGBTQ+ leaders on the power of identity” by Andrew Gelwicks
“The Book of Pride: LGBTQ heroes who changed the world” by Mason Funk
