One of the most important aspects of reading comes from understanding what we are reading. A successful reader can correctly identify the words on the page and know what those words mean. To do this a reader needs a well-developed vocabulary. Vocabulary is knowing the meaning of words including names of things, feelings, concepts, and ideas.
Did you know that there are four types of vocabulary? Listening vocabulary describes the words we know that help us understand what we hear. Speaking vocabulary refers to the words we use when we speak. Reading vocabulary describes words we must know to understand what we read. Lastly, writing vocabulary describes the words we use when writing.
For the most part, children’s vocabulary is developed by listening to their adults, asking questions, and having conversations. Thankfully, the juvenile brain is like a sponge in the sense that it absorbs information very quickly and easily. However, it is a good idea to give your kiddo a vocabulary boost. By adding new words to their vocabulary you will enable them to have a better understanding when reading, listening, talking, and writing.
We all know that these skills are essential for lifelong learning and success. Just like every other early literacy skill we can practice vocabulary through singing, reading, writing, talking, and playing.
Singing “old” nursery rhymes with your child introduces them to many words they don’t hear every day. For example, the words, “fetch, pail, crown, tumbling” are in the rhyme “Jack and Jill.” We might not use these words every day so singing the song introduces children to them.
When reading, be sure to sprinkle in some informational books along with storybooks. The informational books will have many words that will be new to your child.
To practice vocabulary through writing, have your little one draw a picture and then ask them to tell you about it. Use this as an opportunity to introduce them to new words. For example, you can describe the colors they used by different names – purple can be described as violet and blue can be described as sapphire.
When talking to your little one, use new words and be sure to explain what they mean. Describe the world around you using color, size, position and shape.
During play, engage your little one in describing textures, appearance and sounds they are experiencing.
Making sure your little one has a well-developed and rich vocabulary will enable them to understand written and spoken language. Having a good vocabulary will benefit them as they get older because vocabulary is buildable – new words can be learned at any time but you can never “un-learn” them.
Try a title from this list to help develop vocabulary in readers of all ages:
- Books by Lemony Snicket
- “The Book with No Pictures” by B.J. Novak
- Jacqueline Woodson’s works
- Fancy Nancy series by Jane O’Connor
- “The Word Collector” by Peter Reynolds
- “The Hobbit” by J.R. R. Tolkien
- E.B. White’s works
- Maya Angelou’s works
- “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeline L’Engle
All of these titles and many more are available at your local public library.
