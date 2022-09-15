Infants and toddlers learn everything from their parents, including unintentionally taught behaviors (whoops!). Observational learning is necessary for children to intake and process information. Typically, children copy their parent’s behavior using pretend play. Many children pretend to go shopping, cook imaginary food, and play dress-up with their parent’s clothing. If children learn so much just by watching, imagine the potential when we put effort into modeling good behavior and practicing important skills.
Parents can intentionally be their child’s first teacher- outside of a classroom. Purposefully introducing letter knowledge, vocabulary, phonics, background information, and print awareness to your toddler will enable them to develop strong reading skills and habits.
Letter knowledge is simply teaching your child about letters in our alphabet. This sounds straightforward but let’s delve deeper than just recitation of letter names. Letter knowledge also refers to letter shapes and the sounds they make.
During your child’s years of schooling, they will encounter many different letter shapes. Introducing your child to the uppercase letter “A” is normal but if that’s all they see until they go to school, they might become confused when they see a lowercase “a.” Showing them examples of the alphabet in different fonts, colors, contexts, and sizes will help them identify the letters easier in the future.
It is also helpful to talk about the shapes of the letters. For example, the letter “S” is shaped like a snake, and the letter “b” looks like it has a belly. Making these distinctions can help your little student recall the difference between letters that look similar.
A fun way to explore different letter shapes is to make a matching game. You can make simple cards with paper and a pen. Create one set of uppercase letters and one set of lowercase letters. Set up the game by laying out one set of cards face-up and the other set face-down. Allow your little one to choose one face-down card and match it to the correct face-up card.
Another aspect of letter knowledge is knowing that letters make sounds. When practicing the sounds of the letters with toddlers and preschool-age children, teach short vowel and hard consonant sounds first. For instance, we hear the hard “c” sound in the word “cat.” We hear the soft “c” sound in the word “cent.” As your student progresses, move on to long vowel sounds and then progress to soft consonant sounds.
Of course, the best way to practice these pre-literacy skills, or early literacy skills, is to read, read, read. Here are some of our favorite books for beginning readers in the Heartland Library Cooperative:
- “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do you See?” by Bill Martin Jr.
- “Where’s my Teddy?” by Jez Alborough
- “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen
- “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle
- “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr.
- “A Color of his Own” by Leo Lionni
- “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss
For more information about early literacy and reading success, you can visit www.readingrockets.org and www.readingfoundation.org.
These items are available with your library card, free to all Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, and Okeechobee county residents. Come to our mobile library stop on the fourth Monday of each month. Call 863-402-6716 to find out where the mobile library will be.