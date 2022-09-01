SEBRING — Several families are going to benefit from getting their hands dirty — in the garden that is. Emanuel United Church of Christ has completed its Garden of Hope, a handicap accessible community garden at 3115 Hope St. At this time, EUCC is taking applications for families to garden for free in one of the four coveted plots.
The four beds are raised so gardening from a wheelchair or standing with a walker is easy. The raised beds are about 3-4 feet tall and the asphalt ground makes walking and maneuvering easier, said Pastor George Miller. The beds are located on the back parking lot and are fenced in to keep wildlife from eating tender sprouts.
Prepared soil and access to water are provided at the gardens. Gardeners will be responsible for their own vegetable and fruit seeds. The plots are about 8 feet long and about 2 feet wide.
During the planning phase of the garden, EUCC’s Service Committee Chair Steve Wills came up with the idea of making it handicap accessible as he has a loved one in a wheelchair and understands mobility issues. Architect Michael Griffith took the idea and designed the garden so everyone can enjoy the fruits of their labors — literally.
“We are exploring a partnership with Ridge Area Arc,” Miller said.
The body of the plot is fashioned from large pipes cut in half. Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) is a local company who donated the lion’s share of the materials needed. Grants from No Kid Hungry (NKH) and the United Church of Christ as well as donations from Leisure Acres, Inc., Central Florida Glass & Mirror and Lowe’s went to providing the green space.
During the pandemic, when schools were closed, No Kid Hungry had extra money. They contacted EUCC and asked if they could use the grant. They said yes and have to fill out reports to NKH to ensure they are being good stewards.
There are 21-25% of residents in Highlands County are living with a physical disability, according to Miller.
Miller explained one household will be awarded use of the plot and they can garden it indefinitely. Eventually, Miller would like to see the project expand to increase the number of plots gardeners could produce food from.
“We are empowering people to grow their own fresh food,” Miller said.
In addition, research has shown gardening helps improve “sense of self.”
“Being responsible of taking care of piece of land brings a sense of happiness,” Miller said.
Gardening an bring out a sense of spiritual and emotional well being.
For an application, waiver form and rules, visit euccfl.org or call 863-214-4101.