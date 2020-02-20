SEBRING — Alice Rebec is 87 years old. She has been silently serving the people of Florida since the 1980’s by picking up trash along our roadways.
“I moved to Florida in 1985,” Rebec recalled. “I retired in 1983 and my husband and I originally came down to Marco Island. I couldn’t play golf as much as I wanted to because it was so crowded so we moved inland.
“I’ve been picking up trash for about 40 years.It’s just a thing with me, I don’t like mess.I’ve been doing it mainly since I came down to Florida and retired in 1985.”
Rebec has always been athletic and continues to this day to remain very active.
“I walk and I ride. I usually get out as soon as daylight. It usually takes me about two hours every morning. I have been out sometimes until noon. My route is 12 miles. And then when I get done with that I walk three miles.
“As long as I can still ride a bike and as long as I can still walk, I’m gonna be out there. I do Golf Hammock and I do Hammock Road and I go down to the lake (Jackson),” Rebec said.
“I guess I would like to stress, I don’t understand why we don’t have any signs out about littering. I wish they’d put up ‘No Littering Signs’
“People like the road clean,” Rebec continues. “You come down the road and you notice how much better it looks. I fill two big, 39 gallon garbage bags a week with just cans and trash. In just this little area- my area.
“On average I would say I pick up three walmart bags full of garbage a day.”
When summarizing it all up , Rebec thought for a moment and said, “I just want people to give a damn.”
Highlands County thanks you Alice Rebec for serving our community so selflessly. You are an inspiration.