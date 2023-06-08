Schools out for the summer but learning continues for some local children, especially those attending the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County Summer Program in Avon Park and Sebring.
The Boys & Girls Club is a Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center, which is a no-cost-to-parents afterschool and summer program funded for four years by the Florida Department of Education.
“With their guidance (FDLE) we offer three core principals – academics, enrichment and fitness. We focus on the mind, body and soul,” said Boys & Girls Club Operations Director Janice Rearick as she walked around Monday morning at the Avon Park site to make sure things were running smoothly on the first day.
“The program ties in with the School Board to assist the children to be successful. The main goal is to get them to graduate high school with a high school diploma,” she added.
Each site enrolled approximately 35-40 children, ages kindergarten through 12th grade, in the summer program for the first week which started Monday, June 5. It will go to July 28. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drop off at 7:30 a.m. and pick up before 5 p.m.
Rearick stated that as families return from their vacations, their attendance will increase.
In Avon Park, the site is located at 207 E. State St. while the Sebring facility is 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Florine Anderson is the site director at the Avon Park location while Vernetta Bolton is the director of the Sebring facility. Although there are no fees for the program, they do recommend a $65 per person per week donation. There are scholarships available.
When the children arrive at the sites they receive a free nutritional breakfast and a lunch each day provided by the School Board of Highlands County Food & Nutrition Services. On Monday, they had milk, cereal and fresh fruit. During lunch on Monday, they were served a barbecue sandwich, fruit, snack crackers and a juice drink. Each day is a different menu.
“No kind goes hungry around here,” Rearick said.
There are several field trips planned for the summer such as riding horses at Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, Gatorama, fishing, Skate World in Lakeland and swimming at the local high school’s pools. A History and Culture Day is planned for children to go to the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, the local libraries, and the Avon Park Depot Museum where they will eat lunch in the train dining car.
“We try to make it fun” in addition to the learning, Rearick said.
Tri-County Human Services provides an educational program called Wise Owl. This is a curriculum series that gets kids talking and thinking about children’s literature.
The University of Central Florida provides instructors who offer art education by teaching dance movements.
Children at the Boys & Girls Club will participate in the Strive For Success to College event put on by South Florida State College in Avon Park. Children from third to 11th grade attend this event that introduces them to college information and allows them to use what they learned in the Boys & Girls Club summer program classes. A variety of activities that the kids participate in help them gain information about college, career options, educational facts and vocabulary words.
Enrichment teachers from Warner University teach the Smart Moves program which helps children to make smart decisions, show a strong respect for themselves and others and it offers character building, Rearick said. “The middle school kids take on leadership roles and become role models for our younger youth,” she added.
The Boys & Girls Club adds four new temporary staff members during the summer to help with the program. The hiring of temporary staff also allows the regular staff time to take vacations in the summer.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club, contact the Avon Park site at 863-452-4414 or the Sebring site at 863-451-5757. Enrollment is accepted at any time.