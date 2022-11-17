SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun held its second Media Day event at Lakeshore Mall on Saturday, Nov. 12 to highlight county athletes who are just beginning the winter sports season. All three county high schools were present with athletes, coaches, athletic directors and those who wanted to come out and show their support.
Winter sports consist of boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, wrestling, competitive cheer and girls weightlifting. Both Avon Park and Sebring have all seven teams, while Lake Placid was unable to find a wrestling coach and has six teams.
It was a fantastic turnout from all three high schools, that all shared the same recurring theme of teamwork. The collaboration of, and praises given to the coaches, by all of the players on all of the teams was an inspiration to the crowd.
Avon Park High School ended the event in true Avon Park High School spirit style. In addition to basketball, soccer and cheerleading, Avon Park was represented by the girls weightlifting team and the wrestling team.
Wrestling coach James Bland filled in for girls weightlifting coach Heather Barnes when the team was interviewed by Publisher and President of the Highlands News-Sun Tim Smolarick.
Bland stated how this event was great for the players to get exposure in the community, and is hoping it encourages more kids to try out for sports since Avon Park is trying to build their athletic programs.
Coach Bland explained that Avon Park has not had a girls weightlifting team for several years and is excited for this season, as they are starting fresh. He added that with only one senior this year, he hopes to see more girls becoming weightlifters and was grateful for the opportunity to showcase the sport.
