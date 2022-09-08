SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 3 was a fun-filled morning at the Red Easel Arts and Crafts Studio in Sebring. Canvas and Cupcakes is held every Saturday there. It is sometimes called ‘Mommy and me’ or ‘Nana and me’, but it can be any combination of child and adult.
It’s the perfect way to relax, have fun, be creative and enjoy some quality time with your child, grandchild, niece or nephew.
“We offer this type of party every Saturday at 11 a.m.,” said owner Susan Roberts. “There are lots of options for people to have fun. Once you register and pay, I send out a lot of canvas options. You get to choose what you want to paint.”
The canvases are pre-sketched and there are a variety of designs such as sports, airplanes, unicorns, flamingos, landscapes, turtles, dogs and so much more.
“We’ve been open two years this coming January. We offer many different kinds of classes like resin art, wood welcome signs, pour art and others. In September and October we’re doing pour art on pumpkins.”
They also offer private parties, kid’s parties, paint and sip, summer camp as well as specialty parties such as a kid’s paint and pizza on Sept. 16, a costume painting party on Oct. 22 and 29 and a holiday party on Dec. 10.
Everyone lined up to get an apron to protect their clothing. Paint brushes of all sizes were on the table along with plenty of paper towels and a cup of water.
Julie Pearce attended with her grandson Colton. “I wanted something fun to do while hanging out with my grandma.”
“I like painting the pictures and the shells,” said Jayson Weatherhead who was there with his grandma, this writer. He was visiting from the Ft. Myers area.
Colleen Johnson came with her granddaughter Stella Soto. Johnson is a regular to the Red Easel. You could see her skills in the minute details in her flamingo painting.
Sherri Edwards was having an enjoyable time with her grandchildren Sophia Dardini and Nicholas Morris.
Sophia painted a glittery painting of a unicorn. “I really like painting. It’s my favorite thing to do.”
Roberts demonstrated a few techniques for the group and showed a lot of patience assisting the kids not only pick their paint colors, but guiding them in their painting.
In addition to the sketched canvases kids could also paint sea shells. There are so many different paint and marker colors, everyone is sure to find just that right one for creating their masterpiece.
Once the kids were done painting, they could enjoy vanilla and chocolate cupcakes and a variety of fruit juices. Plenty of positive praise was handed out as the children did a great job with their paintings; the adults did as well.
The Red Easel is located at 155 US Highway 27 South, unit 3B, in Sebring. Their phone number is 863-271-9506 and their website is https://theredeaselstudio.com/.
Be sure to check out their website for all the fun upcoming events!