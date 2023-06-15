The Red Hat Gals of Sebring will be reforming on June 21 at a luncheon.
These ladies, led by Queen June Jackson, have not met since the COVID-19 outbreak and are now ready to get back together. They are planning a luncheon at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring.
The hostess for the day will be Sandy Hinman. Anyone wanting more information about the group can call Hinman at 863-253-9142.
The Red Hat Society is an international social organization that was founded in 1998 in the United States for women age 50 and beyond, but now open to women of all ages. This unique group is for women and it promotes their passion for fun, friendship, fitness, the freedom to express themselves in positive ways and a dedication to the fulfillment of lifelong dreams.
Red Hatters who are 50 and beyond wear purple clothing and red hats while women under age 50 wear lavender clothing and pink hats.