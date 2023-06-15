The Red Hat Gals of Sebring will be reforming on June 21 at a luncheon.

These ladies, led by Queen June Jackson, have not met since the COVID-19 outbreak and are now ready to get back together. They are planning a luncheon at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring.

