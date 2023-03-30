{div}SEBRING – A local group of ladies over the age of 50 did not have an axe to grind but instead an axe to throw.
The Red Hat Society MissFits chapter in Highlands County stepped outside of their comfort zone on March 21 to try their hand at axe throwing at Boomaxe in Sebring.{/div}
“This is a first for us, axe throwing.” said Carolyn Metternick, organizer of the MissFits Red Hat Society. “The Red Hats were started April 25, 1998, by Luellen Cooper in California based on the premise that women over 50 want to have fun and eat dessert first, if they want. We wear purple clothing and red hats and on a woman’s birthday, the colors are reversed.”
Metternick’s neighbor told her about the Red Hat group for women over 50 and she started going. This group limited their membership to about 15 or so women. She decided to start her own chapter called the MissFits. Metternick did not want membership to be limited to only a small group.
“I started the MissFits on Sept. 1, 2003, in my neighborhood, the Knoll, in Avon Park. Each lady then picks a name based on what they like to do. I am Queen Duz A Lot,” Metternick said.
Her chapter likes to give back to the community in such activities as ringing bells for the Salvation Army, visiting and singing at nursing homes and supporting the Sherry White Ministries for Lydia’s House in Wauchula. She takes girls in with serious issues and also runs the Amazing Grace Tea House.
“I decided to have each lady pick a month and decide what we could do that was different,” Metternick said.
“One of our younger members, Barbara Braman, made the suggestion to go axe throwing. Axe throwing?” said Jane Avery, chapter member. “To our surprise, women were signing up to participate.”
“How funny is that? A bunch of old ladies with red hats throwing axes,” Avery stated.
The six axe throwers (with their Red Hat names) who signed up for the event were Dee Ann Pease (Lady Biker), Jane Avery (Lady Limps A Lot), Eloise Rydecki (Countess Wild Flower), Beverly Smith (no title chosen yet), Jaclyn Ward (Biker Chick), and Barbara Braman (Lady McGuyver).
Axe throwing was an event popular in lumberjack competitions. Recently it has become a fun sport that anyone can participate in locally at Boomaxe in Sebring. It is similar to darts with participants aiming at the bullseye and throwing the axe at a wooden target. Barry Elkins, owner of Boomaxe, gave the ladies group individual assistance. He has owned the axe throwing establishment for three years and hosts leagues for beginners and up.
“Be mindful not to be too close or too far. Throw from the black line. The angle of your throw is very important. The axe weights about 1½ pounds,” Elkins instructed. “Start with the aim, tilt the axe back a bit, loosen your grip and march forward strong!”
Elkins demonstrated the one hand and two-handed throws, how to score and how to remove the axe from the scoreboard. Point values ranged from one to four in the rings, five points for the bulls-eye and eight points for one of the killer-shot black circles.
“This is really kind of satisfying,” member Jaclyn Ward said. “Not necessarily in the throwing, but seeing the axe hit the wooden target.”
Braman, whose idea it was to do the axe throwing said, “It’s a lot of fun. I was glad some of them said let’s do it.”
“It’s kind of scary,” laughed Dee Ann Pease. “I might hit something other than the target. I haven’t even hit the target yet.”
Four of their fellow Red Hat ladies were seated in the spectator area, cheering on their friends. They were Metternick (Queen Duz A Lot), Carolyn Winne (Lady Cooks A Lot), Nancy Pierce (Fancy Danc’n) and Linda Roland (Lady Hey Y’all).
“I really like it,” Eloise Rydecki said. “I would think about joining a team here.”
There was a 10 Throw competition at the end of their afternoon. The highest points earned in 10 throws determined the winner. Scores were as follows: Ward – 16, Smith – 19, Avery – 9, Pease – 18, Rydecki – 24 and Braman – 12.
Rydecki was the winner. All of these ladies are winners as they all had a great time with each other experiencing something new and exciting.
After the event the courageous axe throwers and the supporting observers went to lunch at the Wild Turkey Tavern.
“The response was amazingly positive,” Metternick added. “We like to enjoy life and help others.”