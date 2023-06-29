A Sebring chapter of the Red Hat Society regrouped on June .... after taking a couple years off from their meetings.

This local chapter of Red Hat Society, which is called the Red Hat Gals, recently got back together for a luncheon at Dee’s Place in Sebring. This was their first meeting in a few years due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and the loss of a few members.

Recommended for you