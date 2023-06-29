A Sebring chapter of the Red Hat Society regrouped on June .... after taking a couple years off from their meetings.
This local chapter of Red Hat Society, which is called the Red Hat Gals, recently got back together for a luncheon at Dee’s Place in Sebring. This was their first meeting in a few years due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and the loss of a few members.
Sandy Hinman, one of the original group members, set the table at Dee’s Place with a lovely bouquet of flower pens and colorful butterflies.
“All of the ladies today will receive a pen and a butterfly. Everyone needs a new beginning and that’s what the butterflies symbolize. When they’re in the cocoon, they’re getting ready, waiting to emerge into something new and better.”
Hinman is a lady of faith. She is part of a ministry where 140 people receive a prayer every day. Hinman was a special education and driver’s education teacher and a girls’ softball coach.
June Jackson is the current Queen of the local chapter, which is a title that belongs to the founder or leader of the local group. She retired after working for many years with the Ford Motor Company.
“I like purple and bling. I first saw some Red Hat girls at a Cracker Barrel and decided I wanted to join this type of group. Since this is my birthday month, I am allowed to reverse the colors, to a purple hat and red dress.
“It was exciting to go to a Red Hat Convention in 2005 and see all the magnificent outfits. Sue Ellen Cooper rode in on a Harley with an Elvis impersonator. It was quite a sight to see.”
Cooper founded the Red Hat Society in 1998 in the United States. It is a social organization that focuses on mature women, mostly age 50 and beyond. Women need a recess from their duties of everyday life and to have fun with like-minded women.
Cooper was inspired by a poem written by Jenny Joseph titled “Warning.” The poem says in the beginning, “When I am an old women, I shall wear purple with a red hat that doesn’t go and doesn’t suit me.” Cooper wanted her and her friends to grow old in a playful manner.
Lasting friendships are made, which are rare in today’s culture. Red Hatters age 50 and above wear the signature purple clothing and Red Hats. Women under age 50 wear lavender clothing and pink hats. Red Hat Society ladies say they are “pleasingly not invisible.”
In the local chapter, Kelly Murphy is a potential new member who attended the luncheon. She retired from Haynes Pest Control.
“I got involved with the group before COVID,” Murphy said. “June called me and I was excited to see the group reforming, so I’m here.”
Hinman’s friend, Gloria Bryan, attended the luncheon. She is a local hairdresser.
“I saw in the paper that the group was reforming and it had Sandy listed as the contact. I called right away and here I am,” Bryan said.
Retired telephone company employee, Linda Mix-Spears, came to Sebring because her mother lived here.
“My husband and I live here now, but we also have a home in North Carolina. I was in this group and was excited to get a call from June saying the group was reforming,” Mix-Spears said.
The ladies recited the Red Hat Pledge and the Red Hat Prayer.
The Red Hat Pledge says, “I promise to eat dessert first if I want to and I promise to dispel the notion that a woman my age is old!” Everyone enjoyed a nice lunch along with greeting old friends and making new ones.
“Keep your heart filled with faith,” Hinman said. “Remember, it’s okay to have tears of uncertainty. Let’s all enjoy the day.”
For more information on the Red Hat Gals, contact Hinman at 863-243-9142. The next luncheon meeting will be at 1 p.m., July 26, at the Jacaranda Hotel, 19 E. Main St., Avon Park. Meetings will be scheduled the last Wednesday of each month, unless there is a conflict. Anyone can call Nancy Bates, who is the hostess for July, for more information 954-558-2123.