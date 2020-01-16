Carly Reed named to President’s List
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Carly Reed, of Sebring, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College.
Reed was among more than 1,800 students named to the President’s List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Elizabeth Poe named to the Dean’s List
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA — Elizabeth Poe, a Freshman Nursing major from Sebring, was among over 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
