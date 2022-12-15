ORLANDO — At the age of 75 years young, Judith Reed is inspiring people from around the world. Judith and her husband David are the oldest couple to compete in powerlifting competitions and have set many world records during their journey.
Five years ago, at the age of 70, Judith began lifting weights when she was in the early stages of osteopenia. Her doctor suggested weight-bearing exercises instead of medications. David and Judith started a routine at the Y.M.C.A. and Anytime Fitness of Avon Park. They train four days a week and enter various competitions.
Between the age of 70 and 75 Judith has set 21 world records, has been awarded best lifter five times and has brought her bone density to a normal level. She has built muscle mass to protect her bones, tendons and ligaments.
Judith has inspired many women to hit the gym and they have seen improvements in their bodies and they are hooked on weight training. Through working out and competitions Judith has made many friends along the way and touched many lives.
At the National competition Judith set a world record in the bench press with 121.5 pounds and in the deadlift with 242 pounds in the 148-weight class. Most recently the Reeds competed in Orlando at the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress Championships (AWPCC) where she again set a record in the deadlift with an impressive 243.5 pounds. David deadlifted an astounding 315 pounds at the World Championships.
The journey hasn’t been easy for the power couple. David had a health scare that resulted in a quadruple bypass.
“Doctors encouraged me to do weight training and that started my comeback,” stated David. “I did a world record dead lift at 330 pounds, built back up to 390 and my heart became very strong. Then two years later I had my second setback with anxiety disorder. I stayed with the weight and in June 2022 I competed at nationals in Chicago. I lifted 315 pounds which qualified me for team USA and the World Championship in Orlando along with my wife (Judith). I deadlifted 315 at the World Championship and my heart has stayed strong. I’ve built my muscle back up and at 75 now I’m still getting better.”
Without sponsorships the Reeds would not be able to compete at the world level. Sponsors like Ed Oxer at Sunshine Family Dentistry, Dan McPhail at McPhail Auto Sales and Harold and Ruthie Neusser at Shodan Gym. The power couple is also thankful to all their friends and family who have supported them along the way.
The Reeds can be found at the gym getting ready for their next competition but more importantly, inspiring others to hit the weights to get healthy and fight osteoporosis.