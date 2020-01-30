AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
January
31 Recycled Percussion
February
4 Broadway Tonight
6 Bandstand: The Musical
9 Artrageous II
11 Bobby Darrin Tribute
12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde
18 Florida Orchestra
20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll
21 Bill Engvall
22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute
25 Central Park Revisted
29 Blue Jupiter
SEBRING
Highlands Lakeside Theatre
January
31 A Streetcar Named Desire
February
1 A Streetcar Named Desire
2 A Streetcar Named Desire
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
February
13 Tracy Byrd
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
March
9 Overkill
31 Mayhem
The Crowbar
March
6 The Acacia Strain
The Orpheum
March
17 Joywave
21 We Came as Romans
April
3 The Birthday Massacre
May
6 Napalm Death
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
February
7 Billy Joel
March
26 Cher
April
17 Shinedown, Halestorm
May
26 Elton John
August
26 Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
May
22 The Lumineers
31 Ozzy Osbourne
June
10 Doobie Brothers
17 Alanis Morissette
July
1 The Black Crowes
3 Chicago with Rick Springfield
August
7 Matchbox Twenty
15 Hall & Oates
16 Nickelback
21 Journey, Pretenders
September
5 Foreigner
17 Maroon 5
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
February
13 Los Lobos
14 Willie Nelson
15 Beach Boys
16 Don Felder
26 UFO
28 Little River Band, John Waite
March
1 REO Speedwagon
3 Gladys Knight
5 George Thorogood
6 Kenny G
7 Paul Anka
17 Geoff Tate
20 America
22 Steve Hackett
22 Yes, Alan Parsons Project
26 Old Crow Medicine Show
28 Bruce Hornsby
April
4 Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
24 10,000 Maniacs
26 Christopher Cross
30 Tower of Power
May
9 Allman Betts Band
June
28 Ringo Starr
August
22 Firefall, Poco, Pure Prairie League
ORLANDO
Amway Center
January
31 Jason Aldean
March
10 Billie Eilish
May
28 Elton John
June
12 Tame Impala
August
7 Harry Styles
13 Roger Waters
Hard Rock Live
March
10 George Thorogood
22 America
The Plaza Live
February
16 The Outlaws
27 Queensryche, John 5
March
11 Kenny G
21 Steve Hackett
May
1 Tower of Power
House of Blues
February
7 Stryper
March
7 The Molly Ringwalds
18 Killswitch Engage
21 Blue October
April
4 Bad Religion
24 Blues Traveler
May
31 Slaughter, Autograph
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
February
11 Falling in Reverse
27 Candlebox
March
1 Bob Weir
22 Black Label Society
April
23 Blues Treveler
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
February
20 Willie Nelson
August
22 Alabama, Don McLean
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
April
8 Five Finger Death Punch
May
29 Ozzy Osbourne