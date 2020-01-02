AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

January

4 The Hit Men

7 Elvis: Gospel Gold

14 Jim Witter: Piano Men

15 Eddie Metz Trio

18 Jim Brickman

21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody

25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show

28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

31 Recycled Percussion

February

4 Broadway Tonight

6 Bandstand: The Musical

9 Artrageous II

11 Bobby Darrin Tribute

12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde

18 Florida Orchestra

20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

21 Bill Engvall

22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute

25 Central Park Revisted

29 Blue Jupiter

SEBRING

Highlands Lakeside Theatre

www.highlandslakeside

theatre.org

January

17 A Streetcar Named Desire

18 A Streetcar Named Desire

19 A Streetcar Named Desire

22 A Streetcar Named Desire

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

January

4 Uncle John’s Band

February

13 Tracy Byrd

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

January

25 Machine Head

March

9 Overkill

The Crowbar

www.crowbarybor.com

January

18 Loose Talk

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

January

15 Celine Dion

February

7 Billy Joel

March

26 Cher

April

20 Shinedown, Halestorm

May

26 Elton John

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

813-740-2446

May

31 Ozzy Osbourne

June

10 Doobie Brothers

17 Alanis Morissette

July

1 The Black Crowes

3 Chicago with Rick Springfield

August

21 Journey, Pretenders

September

17 Maroon 5

The Orpheum

www.theorpheum.com

January

4 The Almost

March

17 Joywave

21 We Came as Romans

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

www.rutheckerdhall.com

January

10 Air Supply

18 Johnny Mathis

20 Kingston Trio

25 Robert Cray Band

30 Styx

February

13 Los Lobos

14 Willie Nelson

15 Beach Boys

16 Don Felder

26 UFO

28 Little River Band, John Waite

March

1 REO Speedwagon

5 George Thorogood

6 Kenny G

7 Paul Anka

17 Geoff Tate

20 America

22 Steve Hackett

28 Bruce Hornsby

April

4 Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

30 Tower of Power

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

January

31 Jason Aldean

May

28 Elton John

June

12 Tame Impala

August

7 Harry Styles

Hard Rock Live

www.hardrock.com

January

17 Keith Sweat

March

10 George Thorogood

22 America

The Plaza Live

www.plazalive

orlando.org

January

17 MXPX, Five Iron Frenzy

21 Robert Cray Band

27 Kris Kristopherson

February

16 The Outlaws

27 Queensryche, John 5

March

21 Steve Hackett

House of Blues

www.houseofblues.com/orlando

January

10 Grace Potter

25 The Motels

26 Machine Head

March

7 The Molly Ringwalds

18 Killswitch Engage

April

4 Bad Religion

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

jannuslive.com

January

9 Grace Potter

18 Queensryche/John 5 and the Creatures

24 Fortunate Youth, Passafire

31 Citizen Cope

February

11 Falling in Reverse

27 Candlebox

March

22 Black Label Society

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

hertzarena.com

February

20 Willie Nelson

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

April

8 Five Finger Death Punch

May

29 Ozzy Osbourne