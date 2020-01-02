AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
January
4 The Hit Men
7 Elvis: Gospel Gold
14 Jim Witter: Piano Men
15 Eddie Metz Trio
18 Jim Brickman
21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody
25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
31 Recycled Percussion
February
4 Broadway Tonight
6 Bandstand: The Musical
9 Artrageous II
11 Bobby Darrin Tribute
12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde
18 Florida Orchestra
20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll
21 Bill Engvall
22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute
25 Central Park Revisted
29 Blue Jupiter
SEBRING
Highlands Lakeside Theatre
www.highlandslakeside
January
17 A Streetcar Named Desire
18 A Streetcar Named Desire
19 A Streetcar Named Desire
22 A Streetcar Named Desire
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
January
4 Uncle John’s Band
February
13 Tracy Byrd
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
January
25 Machine Head
March
9 Overkill
The Crowbar
January
18 Loose Talk
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
January
15 Celine Dion
February
7 Billy Joel
March
26 Cher
April
20 Shinedown, Halestorm
May
26 Elton John
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
May
31 Ozzy Osbourne
June
10 Doobie Brothers
17 Alanis Morissette
July
1 The Black Crowes
3 Chicago with Rick Springfield
August
21 Journey, Pretenders
September
17 Maroon 5
The Orpheum
January
4 The Almost
March
17 Joywave
21 We Came as Romans
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
January
10 Air Supply
18 Johnny Mathis
20 Kingston Trio
25 Robert Cray Band
30 Styx
February
13 Los Lobos
14 Willie Nelson
15 Beach Boys
16 Don Felder
26 UFO
28 Little River Band, John Waite
March
1 REO Speedwagon
5 George Thorogood
6 Kenny G
7 Paul Anka
17 Geoff Tate
20 America
22 Steve Hackett
28 Bruce Hornsby
April
4 Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
30 Tower of Power
ORLANDO
Amway Center
January
31 Jason Aldean
May
28 Elton John
June
12 Tame Impala
August
7 Harry Styles
Hard Rock Live
January
17 Keith Sweat
March
10 George Thorogood
22 America
The Plaza Live
www.plazalive
January
17 MXPX, Five Iron Frenzy
21 Robert Cray Band
27 Kris Kristopherson
February
16 The Outlaws
27 Queensryche, John 5
March
21 Steve Hackett
House of Blues
January
10 Grace Potter
25 The Motels
26 Machine Head
March
7 The Molly Ringwalds
18 Killswitch Engage
April
4 Bad Religion
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
January
9 Grace Potter
18 Queensryche/John 5 and the Creatures
24 Fortunate Youth, Passafire
31 Citizen Cope
February
11 Falling in Reverse
27 Candlebox
March
22 Black Label Society
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
February
20 Willie Nelson
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
April
8 Five Finger Death Punch
May
29 Ozzy Osbourne