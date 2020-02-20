AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
February
21 Bill Engvall
22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute
25 Central Park Revisted
29 Blue Jupiter
SEBRING
Highlands Lakeside Theatre
www.highlandslakeside
March
27 Marvelous Wonderettes
28 Marvelous Wonderettes
29 Marvelous Wonderettes
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
February
27 Celtic Women Celebration
April
10 A Bowie Celebration
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
March
9 Overkill
31 Mayhem
The Crowbar
March
6 The Acacia Strain
The Orpheum
March
17 Joywave
21 We Came as Romans
April
3 The Birthday Massacre
May
6 Napalm Death
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
April
17 Shinedown, Halestorm
May
26 Elton John
August
26 Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
May
22 The Lumineers
31 Ozzy Osbourne
June
10 Doobie Brothers
17 Alanis Morissette
July
1 The Black Crowes
3 Chicago with Rick Springfield
11 Sammy Hagar, Night Ranger, Whitesnake
22 Halsey
23 Disturbed
August
2 Incubus
7 Matchbox Twenty
15 Hall & Oates
16 Nickelback
21 Journey, Pretenders
September
5 Foreigner
17 Maroon 5
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
February
22 Jim Messina
26 UFO
28 Little River Band, John Waite
March
1 REO Speedwagon
3 Gladys Knight
5 George Thorogood
6 Kenny G
7 Paul Anka
17 Geoff Tate
20 America
22 Steve Hackett
22 Yes, Alan Parsons Project
26 Old Crow Medicine Show
28 Bruce Hornsby
April
4 Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
15 Psychedelic Furs
24 10,000 Maniacs
26 Christopher Cross
30 Tower of Power
May
9 Allman Betts Band
29 Brit Floyd
June
28 Ringo Starr
August
22 Firefall, Poco, Pure Prairie League
ORLANDO
Amway Center
March
10 Billie Eilish
May
28 Elton John
June
12 Tame Impala
14 Slipknot, A Day to Remember
August
7 Harry Styles
13 Roger Waters
Hard Rock Live
March
10 George Thorogood
22 America
July
22 Ministry
The Plaza Live
www.plazalive
February
27 Queensryche, John 5
March
11 Kenny G
21 Steve Hackett
May
1 Tower of Power
House of Blues
March
7 The Molly Ringwalds
18 Killswitch Engage
21 Blue October
April
4 Bad Religion
24 Blues Traveler
May
31 Slaughter, Autograph
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
February
27 Candlebox
March
1 Bob Weir
22 Black Label Society
April
23 Blues Treveler
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
February
20 Willie Nelson
March
6 Mercy Me
April
9 Casting Crowns
May
1 Toby Keith
August
22 Alabama, Don McLean
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
April
8 Five Finger Death Punch
May
29 Ozzy Osbourne
September
26 My Chemical Romance