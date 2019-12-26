South Florida State College is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2020 Heartland Senior Games. For the first time, registration can be completed online by visiting www.southflorida.edu.com/heartlandgames.
You are encouraged to act quickly. Registration deadlines are two weeks before the first event in which you are entered. The online system will not accept late registrations, so act now to avoid disappointment.
Deadlines
Pickleball — Jan. 17
Euchre – Jan. 21
Golf – Jan. 25
Bowling – Jan. 27
Shuffleboard – Jan. 29
Mah Jongg – Jan. 30
Cycling – Feb. 1
Table Tennis — Feb. 6
Track & Field – Feb. 8
Swimming – Feb. 10
Tennis – Feb. 11
Bridge – Feb. 14
Please note that each person registering must have a unique email address. As an example, a husband and wife cannot both register under one one email address. They must each have an email account of their own.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact South Florida State College. Note that the College will be closed until Jan. 2.
Some changes to note:
• This year there is one price, just $25.00, which allows you to enter as many events as you desire.
• Shuffleboard will be singles only with every shuffler guaranteed six games.
• For the very first time, one of the events, Mah Jongg, will be held in Arcadia.
Gold sponsors are Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos & Ferretti and Newsom Eye.
Silver sponsors are Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture, Edward Jones/Bryant Musselman.