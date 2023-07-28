“A kingdom for a stage,” William Shakespeare’s chorus in Henry V pleads to the audience the importance of the stage and the use of the imagination.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre’s newly renovated Thakkar Foundation Theatre, formally known as the Thakkar Pavilion, was revealed on July 22 to the imagination of the attendees of the Ebony & Ivory opening gala.
The newly renovated room, now all painted black, was atmospherically lit with blue tones and red tones as those present sat to dinner and drinks. In attendance was the Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar family, of Sebring, whose donation made it possible for the updated theater area. Event planner Jennifer Westergom called the donors to the stage where they humbly approached for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Dr. Tarlika Thakkar had the honor to cut the ribbon.
Two decades ago, the Thakkars were interested in helping their community theater.
Dr. Tarlika Thakkar said, “It encourages the children that are interested to act; they have something to do here in town. They don’t have to go out of town.”
Dr. Vinod Thakkar added, “We had donated decades ago, the intention was to bring children’s theater to train the younger kids in theater. We stepped in and are very glad to be a part of the theater.”
With the new renovations, the use of the theater space will expand to other areas.
“It is inspiring to see our grandparents doing philanthropic work, like this. It is important for people to be able to express themselves through the arts,” said the Thakkar’s grandson, Aakash Thakkar.
Dr. Vipul Thakkar, the Thakkar’s son, noted their appreciation for their community. “I want to emphasize how much Sebring means to all of us. We grew up here and we love to come back and see how it’s growing,” he said.
Throughout the remainder of the night the event fulfilled the imagination of guests as entertainers performed various acts that highlighted the enhancements made to the room such as: Curtains, newly painted walls to create a black box theater area, extended stairs, drop ceiling for sound enhancement, a technical booth opening for proper view of the complete stage, enhanced sound systems, overhead LED lighting for special effects, and a new LED spotlight. These are just some of the renovations done to the Thakkar Foundation Theatre.
With the newly renovated Thakkar Foundation Theatre, the producers and directors of plays wish, as Shakespeare’s character Hamlet declared, “The play’s the thing wherein I’ll catch the King’s Conscience.” So, let the girdle of these walls one day capture the imaginations of future theater goers.