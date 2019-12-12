SEBRING — Mark your calendar for two important events sponsored by the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative. On Wednesday, Jan. 8 internationally renowned speaker, Bryan Griffin will discuss the evils of anti-Semitism.
On March 11, a bus trip is planned to visit the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. Two years ago members and guests traveled to Miami’s Holocaust Memorial for a most moving visit and a talk given by a Holocaust survivor. This year’s pilgrimage should have the same affect on visitors.
The HAII, (Heartland American-Israeli Initiative) has the mission to help strengthen our country’s commitment to Israel by educating the general public and influencing state and national politicians.
Members and guests meet the second Wednesday of each month at noon at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring. They enjoy a delicious Chicane’s lunch and have a compelling speaker on topics related to our relationship to Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. The group is growing rapidly, as first-time guests are so touched by the speakers that they return and bring their friends. Yearly membership is only $25.
The Jan. 8 guest speaker, Griffin, comes with a strong background in international study and work. He travels the world talking on college campuses against anti-Semitism.
Griffin is a lawyer, writer and specialist in American foreign policy in the Middle East. He was born here in Florida and received a Master of International Affairs with a specialty in the Middle East from Columbia University in New York City. He also holds His Juris Doctorate, Masters of Management and Bachelors in Classical History and Political Science from the University of Florida. He is the author of The Encyclopedia of Militant Islam published in 2015. In 2019 he was invited to attend the fall NATO security conference in Poland. He had the honor of being sworn in as an attorney by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court.
The speech and luncheon is open to the public, Just show up at 11:45 Wednesday, Jan. 8, order and pay for your lunch, meet new friends and hear another of the many compelling talks presented by the Initiative.
Four additional information about HAII you can e-mail their president, Justine Devlin at jdevlin@centurylink.net