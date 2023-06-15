MELBOURNE – ReptiDay on Saturday, June 17, is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States.

ReptiDay will feature everything that Repticon’s two-day shows offer, all packed into a single day. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology.

Recommended for you