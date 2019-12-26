Fans of emo icons My Chemical Romance have had an eventful seven weeks and still don’t know any more than they did on Halloween. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation on what is a hopefully a full-fledged US tour in 2020.
The band announced their first show in seven years on Halloween and sold out the 6,300-seat Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall in four minutes.
Several shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan have been announced for 2020, but nothing else for the United States, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for a band from New Jersey.
If MCR was wanting to gauge the interest in a comeback, the show in Los Angeles should have been all the proof needed. Not only did they sell out $140 tickets in less than five minutes, two YouTube videos from the concert have a combined 1 million viewers in less than 24 hours. The fan interest is there — and apparently, so is a lot of money should they decide to tour the states.
But so far, no official announcement has been made, although there might be clues something is brewing. It could also be wishful thinking on the part of fans.
The first clue came in the form of the band’s merchandise trailer, which was freshly decorated with new symbols — something from an upcoming album, perhaps? But why the need for a merchandise trailer if Los Angeles is the only U.S. show?
Fender Hollywood added fuel to the fire with a social media post that referenced a “reunion tour.” While Fender could have been calling their six scheduled shows a “tour,” it’s not the greatest choice of words and leaves much open for interpretation.
My Chemical Romance could have delivered the best clue with their Los Angeles encore, however, as the customary “So long and goodnight” of “Helena” was replaced by the “We’ll carry on” of “Welcome to the Black Parade,” as the final song of the evening.
All throughout the reunion show, Gerard Way exclaimed how much fun it was to be performing again. Hopefully, he and the rest of MCR will want to have some fun in the Sunshine State in the near future.