If you’ve read Jane Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice” and often wondered what happened to Darcy and Elizabeth after the end of the novel, you are not alone. Luckily for all of us self-styled Janeites there are a plethora of adaptations available. Some add a modern twist, while others remain true to the original. It’s definitely a diverse and enjoyable niche with something for everyone.
Of course, there is a great selection available to the hardcore romantic. Sharon Lathan’s popular “The Darcy Saga” starts with “Mr. and Mrs. Fitzwilliam Darcy: Two Shall Become One.” There are eight books in this successful series of sequels, with the seventh, “Miss Darcy Falls in Love” having been selected as one of the titles for World Book Night a few years ago in 2014. Lathan is a member of The Jane Austen Society of North America (www.jasna.org). You can read book reviews, attend virtual author panels and other events, find information on their annual essay contest and more at their website.
For those in want of a close, romantic retelling of the original, Regina Jeffers offers “Darcy’s Passions: Pride and Prejudice Retold through His Eyes.” Jane Austen did not fail to turn Elizabeth Bennet into a well-rounded if flawed character, but the aloof Mr. Darcy was left necessarily more of an enigma at first. Jeffers, among others, seeks to illuminate his experiences and motivations for us instead.
Perhaps you like a little mystery in your romance. Never fear. There are plenty surrounding Pemberley. Regina Jeffers offers several, one with ghosts. Carrie Bebris also weighs in with an entire series, the “Mr. and Mrs. Darcy Mysteries” and Katie Oliver offers a modern “quirky, cozy mystery,” the first volume in a new series called “Jane Austen Tea Society Mystery.” Oliver’s series is part of a larger body of work that focuses on fans of Jane Austen.
Of course, “Pride and Prejudice” adaptations are not limited to books alone. “Lost in Austen” starring Kate McKerrell and Guy Andrews has a modern day fan switching places with Elizabeth Bennet, while our anachronistic heroine tries to keep the plot (and romance) on track for all the sisters. There are numerous traditional adaptations as well, from the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen to what is considered one of the most faithful renditions, the 1995 TV miniseries starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth.
This is just a small sampling of what modern creators have to offer. With as many adaptations as Pride and Prejudice has, you are sure to find something to your taste. If not, why don’t you try your hand at reimagining it yourself? The library offers writer’s workshop classes free through our online service, Universal Class. All you need is your barcode and password (don’t worry, we can reset it for you!) and access to the internet. If you’re unsure where to go with your ideas, try reading a few of these adaptations first. Either way, we’re here to help!
