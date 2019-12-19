AVON PARK — What do you get when you combine good food, good music and a community of special individuals? You get the Ridge Area Arc Christmas Party. The party, held annually at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, was a test in celebration stamina. The day was packed with special guests, staff appreciation, donations and general revelry.
Ridge Area Arc consumers and staff enjoyed a delicious meal catered by The Depot and served by a dozen volunteers from Sun ‘N Lake. Led by Paula Quinn, the volunteers were a tour de force who served more than 100 people in record time.
Stella and Trey, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K9 therapy dogs were special guests along with their handlers, Victim Advocate Elizabeth Fischer and Chaplain Rev. Allen Altvater. The consumers love sharing their celebration with Stella, Trey, Fischer and Altvater, who have unofficially become part of the Ridge Area Arc family.
The Knights of Columbus of Avon Park presented a check to Ridge Area Arc’s CEO, Kathleen Border. The donation was the result of the Knights of Columbus annual Tootsie Roll drive. Grand Knight Joe Hamilton and former Grand Knight, Sonny Schiappa were on hand to do the honors.
The highlight of the afternoon was a visit from the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus. Santa was joined by Mrs. Claus and together they handed out bears to consumers and staff. The party was a true celebration of a wonderful 2019. Ridge Area Arc is looking forward to continuing to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc’s annual appeal is underway as well as sponsorship opportunities for the agency’s most popular fundraising events. For more information, please call 863-452-1295.