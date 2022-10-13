AVON PARK — Twenty-four local models took to the runway at the Ridge Area Arc Resale Store, many of them regular customers. Men, women and children, from ages 6 to over 50, modeled boutique clothes and brand names. Cowgirl outfits, casualwear, beachwear, dresses, prom gowns and wedding dresses — all donations, many with the tags still attached.
The first Ridge Area Arc Fashion Show, on Sept. 23, was a huge success, selling out of over 100 tickets weeks before, and bringing in revenue to support the private, non-profit 501c3 organization. Founded in 1957, Ridge Area Arc in Avon Park serves, provides opportunities for and advocates agency for individuals with developmental and other disabilities.
Pam Durrance, the mastermind behind the fashion show, has been the store manager for the Ridge Area Arc Resale Store for the past two-and-a-half years. Her prior position as the Arc business manager gives her confidence that 100% of the profits go to meeting the needs of the individuals they call the consumers, such as those in the five group homes Ridge Area Arc supports, and the Adult Day Training they also provide.
Their website explains, “Arc now provides 10 services to approximately 190 individuals with developmental and other disabilities from Highlands County.” This includes a high school program to teach individuals the work skills they need.
The fashion show was inspired by Durrance’s love of helping customers put outfits together at the resale store.
“It’s a way to get the word out about the store and the cause, a way to make sure people know we exist,” she said.
This wasn’t a typical fashion show, but a fun community event. Durrance says, “I didn’t want a runway walk. I wanted a happy walk, a fun walk.”
And, with Tammy Singletary announcing, that’s exactly what the models did, the audience supporting and applauding them.
Durrance says, “My favorite parts were seeing the enjoyment the models had doing the show, the expression on the customers’ faces when they looked at an outfit, and watching all the excitement when we turned the shopping loose.” After the show, the shopping started, with all the clothes modeled available for purchase, and everything 50% off.
Kathleen Border, CEO of Ridge Area Arc, hopes the fashion show will be a fun way to talk about their mission. But she says her favorite part was, “Watching the models, how they started shy, but then their personalities came out.”
The Ridge Area Arc Resale Store has two functions: it drives revenue so the Ridge Area Arc can continue to serve consumers, and provides vocational training on-site, teaching skills such as collaboration and customer service.
Border explains, “Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities are 60% less likely to get a job, and when they do, they’re rarely offered full-time.” Arc endeavors to understand an individual’s career goals, and they gather the appropriate information and training for them.
Wanda Napier, wife of the pastor of the Avon Park Church of Nazarene next door to the resale store, was one of the local models. She is a regular at the Arc. She says, “[The fashion show] is for a good cause, but also brings attention to the store and the abundance of giving, the generosity of people in our community.”
Sponsors for the event included Sealed with a X, Bobby Lee Aluminum, Long’s Air Conditioning, Refreshing Pools, Pella Ag Services, Robbie Lynn Pella Hot Florida Real Estate, Avon Park Church of Nazarene, Chris and Clarke Coning, Avon Park Class of 82’, Heartland Chiropractic and Country Motors.
At the end of the evening, Chris Coning won a raffle basket, made up of donations valued at $150, all new and still in the box. Ridge Area Arc is supported 100% by donations and sponsorships.
If you’ve never visited the Arc Ridge Resale Store, please support their mission and take a few minutes to stop in and look around. Border says, “Shopping here is advocating for the consumers.” Besides their regular great deals, Wednesdays are 20% off, and Fridays are 50% off.
Community members can also donate gently-used or new items at the Arc Ridge Resale Store’s dock in the back of the store, their second building. Bring donations during business hours, 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. The store does pick-ups and deliveries of furniture, just call to schedule one. Monetary donations can be made on their website, www.ridgeareaarc.org
Ridge Area Arc Resale Store and Adult Day Training is located at 899 West Main St. in Avon Park.
Their number is 863-453-6072. Resale Hours are Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.–noon.