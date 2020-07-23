Red icepick heels, kitten heel slides, sequin-studded sandals — all were seen and more at Ridge Area Arc’s second annual ‘Heels that Heal’ event. This fantastic fundraiser was held on Friday evening, July 17 at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring.
All of the staff wore masks and many of the guests did as well. Temperature checks were performed on all guests prior to entry into the event. The only thing missing was the usual exchange of hugs with friends.
“We had such a fantastic event last year, we really didn’t want to reschedule or cancel our event,” said Arc’s Director of Development Donna Scherlacher.
“This is our second annual event that has developed into an evening of women’s empowerment, with caring and compassionate women who can harness that power,” said Kathleen Border, Arc’s CEO.
Border explained that they were taking COVID precautions with more tables and less chairs for social distancing. The wait staff has been screened and temperature checked and masks were strongly suggested for guests.
All proceeds benefit the individuals who Arc serves every day through programs such as adult day training, group homes, supported living coaches and supportive employment.
Their vision is that every individual and family affected by intellectual disability in their service area has access to information, advocacy and skills they need to be active members of the community.
Sandi McMechen and her granddaughter Elizabeth Black attended the event last year. “We had such a good time, we didn’t want to miss this event.”
Rev. George Miller, of the Emanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, attended the event in high heels. “I wanted to show that I am man enough to wear heels to support the strong women in my life. I have a new respect for them. These are higher than the ones I wore last year. The rain tonight made this more challenging as the heels sink into the wet ground.”
The first speaker was Tonya Trumbley. “We’re all being tested right now. We’re called on to become a light. We’re not in charge; God has a plan for us. I want to inspire and encourage everyone on life’s journey. He didn’t create us to live in fear.”
Rev. Marilyn Rodriguez was raised in the church with 10 siblings. “I started on a divergent path, but God snatched me back. I became a minister in 1996. He always gets us back on track. You are stronger than you think, so trust in him and position yourself with the greater one inside you.”
Elizabeth Fischer and Stella are partners who advocate for victims. Stella is a Weimaraner mix that is a favorite of everyone. Together they help victims or witnesses get through interviews during difficult times.
“We help people when they are at their most vulnerable. Stella has such a warm and loving personality. She visits the hospitals and has the full support with our judges in court. She calms people down and gets their mind off their immediate troubles. She will follow people through the system and is a constant. We like to be out in the community doing events.”
Sydney Hitt sang a beautiful arrangement of “Anyway”. She is a fifth grade teacher and a veteran actor and vocalist with Highlands Lakeside Theatre.
Anastasia Saunders finished up the evening with her presentation.
“We need to live in the moment. Visualize what you want or desire. Manifest it in your mind. Have high level thoughts in place of negative ones. If you have gratitude in everything, you will experience peace and joy. Believe in your own worth.”
This was an evening of friendship and philanthropy to benefit the programs offered at Ridge Area Arc and to celebrate the empowerment of women.
For more information on Ridge Area Arc, please visit their website at www.ridgeareaarc.org. Arc is supported through private contributions and the Ridge Area Arc Foundation. To donate, please call 863-452-1295.