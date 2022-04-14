The annual ‘Escape to Kokomo’ event, hosted by Waypoints Financial, was held at the Island View Restaurant on Saturday, April 9. The evening of music and fun benefits Ridge Area Arc.
The atmosphere was pure Key West style. Brightly colored leis and tropical attire were perfect for Kokomo 2022. Guests were greeted by the Alan Jay Automotive Network photo booth in front of the restaurant. Beach accessories were available to use while taking a few pictures of a memorable evening.
Ladies wore sandals or flip flops, some with plenty of bling; others wore floppy beach hats and flowered sun dresses. Guys wore brightly colored tropical print shirts. Margaritas and beer were free for attendees, so plenty of fun and laughter was on the menu as well.
“We’re so happy with the great turnout this evening,” said Director of Development for Ridge Area Arc Donna Scherlacher. “Everyone is happy we’re back to having some casual fun. There’s so much to do tonight with the Hula Hoop contest and the Wine and Whiskey Spin and plenty of music.”
Proceeds from this popular fundraiser benefit the Ridge Area Arc. Their mission is to “serve and advocate for individuals with developmental and other disabilities so they may have the opportunity to choose and realize their goals.”
Arc services include adult basic education, adult day training, residential services, respite care, supported employment services, supported living coaching and transportation.
There were about 50 unique silent auction items ranging from sports tickets, event packages, goodie baskets, jewelry, race posters, art, golf and wine baskets and much more.
Dinner was a “cheeseburger” in paradise served with homemade potato chips and macaroni salad. Dessert was, what else but Key Lime pie!
Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border welcomed guests and introduced emcee Don Elwell. Throughout the evening the duo of Eric and Shannon provided tropical music for listening and dancing.
After dinner it was time for the annual Hula Hoop contest. There were separate competitions for men and women. Some of them were amazing showing off their hip swiveling skills. The three winners were Erin Bonini, Rodolfo Rivera and Lara Vice.
A table of friends, dressed in their tropical best, from Crystal Lake were there to enjoy the evening.
“We’re here for the margaritas and the cheeseburgers,” laughed Carol Mascari who was there with her husband Bob.
“We’re all here to have fun, but also to support Arc. That’s really why we’re here”, said Jim Acton.
The final event of the evening was the ‘Wine and Whiskey Spin to Win’. Participants could purchase a $20 ticket for a chance to spin the bottle. The participant spins the center bottle and whichever wrapped bottle it points to when it stops is the one they win.
Tickets sold out fast and everyone had a lot of fun. Pat Tomlinson drew position number one and was the first to spin the bottle.
The party was not over yet as the live music continued. People sipped their margaritas and enjoyed the vision of Kokomo as they danced the evening away.
For more information or Ridge Area Arc or to make a donation to help them help people in our community, please visit their website at www.ridgeareaarc.org.