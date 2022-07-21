SEBRING — Ridge Area Arc hosted its annual ‘Heels That Heal,’ an evening of friendship and philanthropy, to benefit the women they serve. The event was held on Friday, July 15 at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring.
Arc’s mission is to serve and advocate for individuals so that they may have the opportunity to choose and realize their goals. They currently serve about 200 individuals in Highlands County.
Arc was created in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward and is a 501 c3 organization. Their son Rob was born with disabilities and they discovered there were few places that worked with children who have disabilities.
The ‘Heels That Heal’ event brought out ladies dressed up in their finest, many wearing high heeled shoes or fancy sandals, to be fashionable for the event.
Rebeca Rivera bought her 4-month-old daughter, Viviana, to the event. Viviana was wearing her very own tiny white high-heeled shoes.
“Heels That Heal has always been my favorite event,” said Kathleen Border, Arc CEO. “It’s an absolutely perfect way to celebrate with all of these wonderful women in Highlands County. We get to know each other as professionals as well as friends.
“This is our largest crowd ever, with some groups spanning four generations of leadership. We are seeing more men attend every year to support their women. This event is a dream that has grown wings!”
Friends Mindy Snyder, Lacey Stimson and Tonya Dagda attended the event. “We were here last year and really enjoyed it.”
Rev. George Miller, with Emanuel Church of Christ, attended with his niece, Carmel’la Douse. Rev. Miller is a strong supporter of local fundraising events in Highlands County.
“This is my fourth year. It’s a great opportunity to support local women and our ministry. Carmel’la has attended with me the last two years. She has the opportunity to learn how to network and socialize while helping to raise funds.”
Rev. Miller was wearing beige sandals with a small heel along with blue fingernail polish and toenail polish to match his blue shirt. “I don’t know how ladies walk in heels all day long!”
Guests were welcomed by Border with the Invocation by Melissa Blackman. “Currently Arc provides services for 200 people in our community. We also have five group homes and our Special Stars athletes,” said Border.
Guests had their choice of filet mignon, chicken picata or penne pasta. Dessert was either chocolate or carrot cake.
Ashley Tinker was the first speaker. She owns Heal by Touch Massage and Float Therapy.
“We all have needs for a quality life. They include a love connection, variety, growth, both spiritual and emotional, significance of self and feeling of certainty. Choose positivity and see the good in your life while following your dreams.”
Pamela Durrance, Arc’s Resale store manager, sang ‘Lean on Me.”
Christen Johnson was the next speaker. She is the VP and Administrator of Advent Wauchula Hospital.
“It’s been a difficult time for all of us during the pandemic. It’s been especially hard at the hospitals where we had to limit contact due to COVID.
“We all need a balance of family, friends and faith. My work family fuels my spirit. Our true reward is the lives we touch.”
Anna Richard, with Champion for Children, approached the stage in a Viking helmet and pelt along with a miniature dinosaur. Her talk was focused on slaying dragons.
“We have to concentrate on slaying the right kinds of dragons. They are miscommunication, misconception and misinformation. These dragons can divide and destroy.
“Develop your own conception of reality. Have an open mind, have compassion and don’t judge others.”