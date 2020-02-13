SEBRING — The sun was shining with a slight chill in the air on Saturday, Feb. 8, as thousands of people walked around downtown to enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of the 37th annual Roaring 20’s Festival.
The Festival is held in historic downtown Sebring and features live big band music, an array of vintage cars and a variety of artisans with their unique arts and crafts to celebrate Sebring’s 1920’s heritage.
According to The Sebring Partnership, this is their biggest event yet with vendors from all around the US. Musical entertainment was provided in the afternoon by The Golden Era Big Band. About 5,000 visitors were expected to attend the event.
Sue Dunaway had some very unique ‘foot stools’ complete with feet and shoes. “My husband and son-in-law make them. They’re really nice foot stools with different themes and washable covers.”
RN Works had a variety of unique and colorful metal work designs. Ryan and Nita Marimuthu have been creating their intricate designs for close to two years.
Cindy Rose Easton with Cindy Rose Photography had a variety of beautiful landscapes. Chalets from Switzerland and the colorful wildflowers of Montana were some of the interesting vistas.
For those that were hungry while enjoying the festival, food trucks offered a variety of choices. Connie Hicks was serving up some refreshing fresh-squeezed lemonade to thirsty visitors.
Local downtown businesses, like Bare Wood Market and Linda’s Books, were open for business. Toni Langley and Karen Boatright were doing some shopping. Langley took home a large gator painting.
The St. Laurent family, Roger, Felecia and young Arabella, purchased a bright pink bandana for their dog, Daisy. “She loves it. She’s such a diva.”
Carmen Karmon Stevens with ‘Vinegar Vibes’ was offering samples to Mary Taylor and Carolyn Murray. The vinegars were infused with different flavors and were totally organic.
“Some of my best sellers include Apple Cider Vinegar infused with pineapple and peppercorns, White Vinegar with Florida grove peppers and Apple Cider Vinegar infused with brown sugar and cinnamon,” said Stevens.
Linda Riggs was admiring the hand-crafted angels created by Dee and Walker Coffman with ‘Aspen Meadow Angels’. “They’re beautiful!”
“My husband sketched the first angel on paper back in 1987. Since then we have made over 98,000 angels,” said Coffman.
Tents and tables displayed hand-made jewelry, wood and leather crafts, art work, organic herbs, natural honey, photography, natural oils, cakes and clothing for ladies as well as pets.
The festival provided the perfect opportunity to get a head start on all of your gift buying for the year ahead while enjoying music, cool weather and the Florida sunshine.