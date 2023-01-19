“Another sad departure” wrote former Guess Who singer and Bachman-Turner Overdrive vocalist Randy Bachman in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Robin “Robbie” Bachman, the co-founder and drummer for 1970s rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive, had died at 69.
Randy continued, “the pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer (referring to the guitar great who passed away Jan. 10). He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
A cause of death has not yet been released.
Born in Winnipeg, Canada, Robbie co-founded the band Brave Belt in 1971 with brother Randy and Chad Allan, both of whom had left The Guess Who the year before. They would record two albums together, bringing in Fred, C.F. Turner, on bass and vocals for album number two.
In 1972 Allan left Brave Belt. Another Bachman brother, Tim, joined as the second guitarist. The band renamed itself Bachman-Turner Overdrive.
Robbie has been credited with designing the BTO ‘gear’ logo.
The band’s self-titled debut was released in May of 1973 to little fanfare. In December of that year things began to happen for the band following release number two.
“Bachman-Turner Overdrive II,” contained the megs-hits “Let It Ride” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” Both still receive airplay on classic rock radio.
After the second album, Tim would leave the band. Blair Thornton, who was Robbie’s first choice as second guitarist over his brother Tim, came into the fold.
Tim Bachman’s departure would prove ill-timed.
The group hit its peak in 1974 with the classic third album, “Not Fragile.” The record would soar to No. 1 on the Billboard album charts on the strength of two more major hit singles.
“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” reached No.1 on the Billboard singles chart and “Roll On Down The Highway,” co-written by Robbie and C.F. Turner, became another huge success for the band. It peaked at No. 14 in the U.S. and No. 4 in Canada in 1975.
In contrast to the radio friendly singles, “Not Fragile” could also be a crushing, almost heavy metal offering as evidenced by the Sabbath-like title track and “Sledgehammer,” Two of the best, and certainly heaviest songs on the record.
BTO went on to release six more albums as their star slowly faded.
Due to ongoing tensions between the Bachman brothers, the revolving door of band lineups continued throughout the late 1980s through a second break-up in 2005. That break-up marked the official end of Robbie Bachman’s run with BTO. Randy Bachman returned for a fourth stint on the mic in 2009, leading the group through its final split in 2018, according to yahoo.com.
Between 1973 and 1976, the band released five Top 40 albums and six U.S. Top 40 singles, and 11 top 40 singles in Canada. Robbie remained with BTO until late 1979.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.