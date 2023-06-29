TV-Downey-Dream Cars

This image released by Max shows Robert Downey Jr., left, in a scene from the series “Downey’s Dream Cars,” streaming June 22.

 MAX via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. knows he has amassed an impressive collection of classic cars — one he self-deprecatingly refers to as artifacts of his success.

Despite his expectations of what the “accouterments are supposed to be” when one reaches a certain level of fame and wealth, trophies, it turns out for the actor, are not all they are cracked up to be. It’s that dissatisfaction that helped to inspire “Downey’s Dream Cars,” his latest project debuting Thursday on Max.

