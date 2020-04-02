Bob Seger released a song in 1977 titled “Rock and Roll Never Forgets.” In it he laments about growing older and slowing down. He then invites the listener to return to the joys of their youth — ”Come back baby, rock and roll never forgets.”
Two things in the above lyric ring true for me. Firstly, when music has attached itself to a particular moment in my life, I relive that moment every time I hear that song. Doesn’t matter how much time has passed.
The second thing is, whenever I am sitting down to specifically listen to music, no matter where I start, I almost always end up listening to something from my youth. In my case that would be the 1970’s-80’s.
Music has a mystical power to lock onto our memories and transport us back in time. It’s like a wormhole to our youth. It’s interesting. I imagine it’s the same with country, jazz, blues or any other type of music. My particular flavor was rock.
I say all this as a precursor to what is to follow. This is not a story about any given thing per-se.
This is a walk down rock ‘n’ roll memory lane. Just a handful of musical memories that I know many of you can relate to.
The ‘70’s were pretty much the beginning of my life-long love-affair with music. I started out as a preteen listening to The Monkees, The Partridge Family, The Osmond Brothers and Bobby Sherman, etc. Remember those records on the back of boxes of Honeycombs cereal?
Those bands were all before the real love affair started. I credit Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” as the advent of this 50-year fling. I had never heard anything like it before in my life. It was exciting and edgy. It set my musical path in stone. Or rather, metal.
Things moved quickly after that. A friend came over with an album — we were just kids around 11 years-old- he said, “Check out this new band. They’re called Led Zeppelin.”
Another friend introduced me to Deep Purple. Who can ever forget “Smoke On The Water” or Highway Star?” Purple became my favorite band and are still a sentimental favorite 48 years later.
Among bands to have held the distinction of “Favorite Band” were Grand Funk, — “We’re An American Band” is a timeless anthem. Alice Cooper with the remarkable “Schools Out” album which was intentionally a parody of The West Side Story” musical. The “Billion Dollar Babies” record with the smash hit “No More Mister Nice Guy” deserves a nod for great record too.
I could not possibly write something like this without mentioning perhaps my all-time favorite, the mighty, the majestic, Pink Floyd. There is almost no one over the age of 40 that isn’t familiar with the iconic pyramid album cover of “Dark Side Of The Moon.” The record was on the Billboard charts for 741 consecutive weeks.
In total, Dark Side has charted for a combined 1,716 weeks. It has been estimated that one in every 14 people in the U.S. under the age of 50 own, or have owned, a copy at some point in their lives. Then there’s the other Floyd mega-seller, “The Wall.”
So many greats from back in the day. Thin Lizzy, Foghat, UFO, The Scorpions, Blue Oyster Cult, Uriah Heep, AC/DC, Yes, Judas Priest and the highly underappreciated Saxon.
These were but a handful of groups and records that have meant something in my life. Everyone has their own list. Now seems the perfect opportunity to travel those roads again.
You can come back baby, rock ‘n’ roll never forgets.
If you would like to share your own list, from any genre, I would love to hear from you and might possibly use your list in a future story.
Send your comments/list to: ourtunesx10@gmail.com