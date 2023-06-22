Singers and guitarists Chris Hayes and Tony Toler, both of Sebring, are a local acoustic duo who play an eclectic mix of fan-favorite music. They are Strapped 4 Ca$h.
By day, Hayes teaches music at Cracker Trail Elementary School in Sebring, and Toler works with his family at McPhail Auto Sales in Sebring. But in the evenings and on the weekends, they’re local rock stars.
“We try to put something out there for everybody,” Hayes said. “We play oldies but goodies, and some music that the younger folk can appreciate as well, all to make sure everyone has a good time.”
Hayes and Toler first met while involved in shows at the Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring. In fact, as a sophomore in high school, Toler saw Hayes perform on stage and was inspired to start his own journey into music and theater. Both of them have played Danny Zuko in different productions of “Grease.” The first time they actually performed together was in “Million Dollar Quartet” last year. Hayes portrayed Johnny Cash, and Toler was Elvis Presley. The following September, they did a Beatles Tribute Show together.
“We really enjoyed playing together,” Hayes said.
Toler agreed. “We just gelled.”
It was their performances of Johnny Cash that inspired their band name.
Toler had played Johnny Cash years before in a production of “Ring of Fire,” and Hayes was Johnny Cash in “Million Dollar Quartet.” The “strap” comes from the guitar strap. “Strapped 4 Ca$h is the idea of two Johnny Cashes strapping on a guitar and playing music together,” Toler explained.
On March 11, they performed their first show as Strapped 4 Ca$h at The Backyard at Faded in Sebring. Although it’s only been a few months, Toler said, “It’s all been falling into place.” They’re booking 10-15 shows a month. “And we thought it was just going to be a fun hobby.”
“We want to play for people looking for a good time,” Hayes said. Their setlist depends on the location and expectations of the crowd. Sometimes Strapped 4 Ca$h is background music; other times, the patrons want to get up and dance. “It’s continuously different,” Hayes said. “That’s what makes it fun.”
Venues where they’ve performed have included Mon Cirque Wine Bar in Sebring, the VFW Post 4300 in Sebring, the Dive In Florida Eatery in Avon Park, Heartland Speakeasy in Sebring, the Blue Lagoon Saloon in Sebring and Faded Bistro & Beer Garden. Strapped 4 Ca$h is already booked for New Year’s Eve at Heartland Speakeasy.
The duo are no strangers to performances, and come from musical families. Toler’s father was a musician and played Elvis for 20 years at the VFW. Hayes grew up learning how to play piano and guitar.
Both Toler and Hayes expressed their appreciation for the support from their families.
“We plan on playing [together] for many years,” Toler said. He is hoping to someday incorporate more of his own father’s original music in their performances.
Audiences can tell that Strapped 4 Ca$h truly enjoy what they do. “The biggest compliment that we’ve gotten ... is when people have asked us to play longer,” Hayes said.
To contact them, visit their Facebook page or email them at 4Strapped4Cash@ gmail.com.