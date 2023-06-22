Singers and guitarists Chris Hayes and Tony Toler, both of Sebring, are a local acoustic duo who play an eclectic mix of fan-favorite music. They are Strapped 4 Ca$h.

By day, Hayes teaches music at Cracker Trail Elementary School in Sebring, and Toler works with his family at McPhail Auto Sales in Sebring. But in the evenings and on the weekends, they’re local rock stars.

