Love stories have been explored since the earliest times. They’re present in Bible stories, mythology, Medieval poems, Jane Austin classics, bodice rippers of the’70s and ‘80s, all the way to the dominating romance industry of today. Romance book sales exceed $1 billion every year, topping all other genres (mystery/thrillers, religious/inspirational, science fiction/fantasy, and horror). However, despite its profitability and the fervent dedication of fans, romance continues to be maligned. It is frequently described in derogatory terms like trashy, smut and cheap.
In spite of the negativity around the genre, there are many misconceptions about romance novels. Here are some of the myths of romance explored.
1. “All romances are the same”
There are dozens of subgenres in romance that all have unique elements and provide different entertainment for readers. J.D Robb’s long-running In Death series combines cop drama with the flirtation of its leads for a suspenseful blend. Sarah J Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses series has a magic-filled fantastical setting where the romance is secondary to the fate of the world. Christian Lauren’s various standalone books such as “The Unhoneymooners” and “The Soulmate Equation” offer a more lighthearted rom-com experience.
2. “Writing romance is easy”
Romances are often referred to as beach, summer and vacation reads. The kind of material that’s fun, simple and easy to breeze through. Well, easy reading is hard writing. In the current, fast-paced, always-connected world, it’s harder to keep an audience’s attention. Authors must hook readers quickly and keep them thoroughly engaged throughout the entire book. Lisa Kleypas (a mainstay in the historical romance subgenre) takes great care in researching Regency and Victorian-era England. Kleypas’s Wallflower and Hathaways series excel at detailing the historical period, introducing vivid characters, and keeping a brisk pace. Balancing all these elements into a well-paced enjoyable story is hardly easy.
3. “Romances are just ‘fluff’”
Dismissing romance as frivolous has a bigger implication of undervaluing things that are seen as “feminine.” Stories about love and relationships might not initially seem as important as genres like literary fiction. However, romances are essential for representation, acceptance and providing hope to readers. David Leviathan writes young adult fiction focusing on same-sex couples like “Two Boys Kissing” and “Boy Meets Boy.” Leviathan’s books help normalize LGBTQ themes to teen audiences and allow those who are questioning their identity to feel valued.
Helen Hoang’s series The Kiss Quotient features autistic main characters exploring the challenges and joys that come with being neurodivergent. Neurodivergent is a broad term for anyone whose brain functions differently than the average person including ADHD, dyslexia, Tourtte’s, chronic mental health illnesses and many other conditions. Hoang herself is on the autism spectrum, a developmental disorder that can cause social, behavioral and communication issues. Hoang’s personal experiences and feelings bleed through the text, allowing readers to know what it’s like living with autism. Over the last decade writers of all backgrounds have been using romance to express that everyone deserves love.
4. “Romance books are all about sex”
The amount of physical intimacy or the “heat level” of a book varies from nothing more than a chaste kiss to erotica. While a lot of attention is given to salacious titles like “50 Shades of Grey,” the Christian romance genre has many popular authors. Wanda E. Brunstetter and Beverly Lewis set their books in the Amish community, emphasizing the role faith has in decisions of the heart. From mild to the other side of the scale “super spicy” is Katee Roberts’ Wicked Villains series, dark retellings of fairy tales. Regardless of where romances fall on the scale, the majority of the novel is dependent on the emotional connections the characters build with each other.
