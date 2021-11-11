SEBRING — The Rotary Clubs of Sebring facilitated a Lake Jackson Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Nov. 6. It was a very chilly, windy day, but that did not stop over 60 volunteers from showing up to clean up the gem of our community, Lake Jackson.
Volunteers worked the registration tables at Veteran’s Beach, passing out orange work vests, garbage bags, gloves and grab poles. Bagels and cream cheese were donated by Panera, orange juice was provided by the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, and there was hot coffee and donut holes, as well.
Volunteers walked the shoreline, took their boats, jet skis and kayaks out to get debris out of the water, or dove into chilly water to pull up any larger items discarded or lost in the lake.
The planning committee for this event was Carl Cool, Carol Cook, Christy Reed and Scott Noethlich. Mayor John Shoop and Dave Travers cooked up hot dogs for lunch.
The event was a great success, with no injuries reported. The hope is to restore this as an annual event like it was in the past. The Rotary wants to thank everyone who participated in this year’s event.