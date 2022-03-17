AVON PARK — Formed in 2014, Rumours (also known as Rumours ATL) has taken the United States by storm with its stage-scorching renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. In less than five years, Rumours has earned the reputation of being the best Fleetwood Mac tribute band and has made fans internationally. South Florida State College (SFSC) Performing Arts presents Rumours in concert on Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for children.
This is the final AdventHealth Trending Now Series performance of the 2021-22 season. This performance is sponsored by Dawn Dell of Paradise Realty and Karlson Law Group in Lake Placid.
“Rumours consistently sells out at venues like Austin City Limits, Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta, and House of Blues,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs. “The band loves Fleetwood Mac and it’s amazing the way they capture its sound.”
In summer 2019, Rumours was invited to play a week in The Netherlands at some of the top venues and festivals in the country. The success of that tour brought it attention from new fans and promoters internationally.
Featuring lead singer Mekenzie Jackson as Stevie Nicks, the band members include Alex Thrift, Doug Easterly, Adrienne Cottrell, Daniel Morrison, and Nick Whitson. Audiences can expect to hear songs like “Rhiannon,” “Stop Dragging my Heart Around” and “Gypsy.”
“SFSC Performing Arts offers a teacher’s discount,” Garren said. “Teachers with a valid ID get a 50% discount on select shows throughout our season. Tickets can only be purchased day of show at the box office.”
Reserved seats can be purchased online at sfscARTS.org, by calling the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178, or by visiting the box office located at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park on SFSC’s Highlands Campus.
Two free performances are scheduled in April and June at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The Melton Mustafa Quartet performs A Musical Journey: A Trip through America’s Jazz on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. The McCain Duo, from Mobile, Alabama, perform a special Juneteenth concert on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. These performances are underwritten in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.