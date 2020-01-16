As the newest employee here at Avon Park Public Library, I have been given a lot of tasks such as making displays to show our patrons new and exciting books, planning fun events, writing articles for Library Lines and helping prepare materials for patrons to check out. One of the tasks I was given that I am most excited for is starting a once a month S.T.E.A.M. program. At the publication of this article, we have had two S.T.E.A.M. events held at our library already, and we plan to do many more.
What is S.T.E.A.M.? What do the letters stand for? And why have you probably heard more and more about it lately?
S.T.E.A.M. is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. S.T.E.A.M. emcompases all five of these subjects. The acronym is being used frequently as more and more career opportunities open up in these fields. According to Whitehouse.gov, “To meet the projected workforce need of 1 million additional STEM graduates by 2022, the Nation must engage all students.” Careers in S.T.E.A.M include app designers, airplane pilots, video game designers, architects, interior designers, engineers and many more.
S.T.E.A.M. education begins at an early age. Babies discovering the colors of the outside world, toddlers matching shapes using shape-sorters, and children building ramps to jump their bicycles are examples of S.T.E.A.M. activities that even the youngest children engage in. In our program here at the library, we encourage creativity, critical thinking, and perseverance. As Fred Rogers said, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.”
It is our aim to build Avon Park Public Library’s S.T.E.A.M. program around our patrons having fun while learning. For the month of December, we made predictions and did some investigating with magnets. By using magnets and a jingle bell, we created holiday mazes and tested the strength of our magnets’ magnetic force.
At our January event, that happened just last week, we celebrated the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We started off by listening to Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, then got right to work. The children were given four straws and 24 inches of tape to build a podium for our cardstock Martin to give his speech.
Our February S.T.E.A.M. event will be held on Feb. 5 at the Avon Park Public Library. I am very excited for the kids to see what we’ve got planned. Another library in Highlands County has a S.T.E.A.M. event planned in February, as well.