TV-Sam Elliott

This image released by Paramount+ shows Sam Elliott in a scene from “1883.”

 EMERSON MILLER/PARAMOUNT+ via AP

In Taylor Sheridan’s interconnected “Yellowstone” TV shows, Sam Elliott is proud to be No. 1. His prequel “1883” was the first “Yellowstone” spinoff.

“I’m glad I was there at the beginning and not three or four or five shows down the line,” said Elliott, who played Shea Brennan, a guide tasked with helping Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May’s characters migrate west to settle land. The role earned him a Screen Actors Guild award earlier this year.

Recommended for you