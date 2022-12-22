SEBRING — To the surprise and delight of many Tanglewood residents, Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit on Tuesday, Dec. 13. A van pulled their sleigh down through Whistle Stop to make a toy stop so Santa could spread some extra joy to children in Highlands County. Santa added 82 gifts courtesy of the Party Dance Crew.
The Party Dance Crew of Tanglewood is a fun group that raises money through dances (which are open to the community) to help the children of Highlands County. You can visit their Facebook Group, ‘Party Dance Crew of Tanglewood’ and request to join. You can get access to all of their news and events.
The Dance Crew Team consists of Deb and Gene Gitro, Jackie and Bill Mogilski, Kay and Gil Randall, and Jan and Jim Carbaugh.
All proceeds from their events, after paying band expenses, are used to help the needy in Highlands County. All money raised by this group is from donations only.
“This is our second year of donations,” said Deb Gitro. “The idea started when COVID hit. We weren’t able to hold dances inside so we started doing them outside and became known as the Party Dance Crew.”
They started collecting to feed the children in Highlands County, then into Christmas collections, food pantries, churches and school supplies. Wherever there was a need for money, they did fundraising activities.
“In 2022 all the toys gathered went to ‘Joy for All’, an organization in Avon Park that provides Christmas wishes. This is their 8th consecutive year. They have a Facebook site, www.facebook.com/groups/joyforall.
Tanglewood’s Denim & More sewing group donated an outfit for each child as well as a blanket. “Everything is hand-made,” said Barbara Butcher, group leader.
“We donated 35 bikes to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, ‘Cops for Toys’ drive. We also gave canned goods to the food pantries like ‘Hands for Homeless’ and ‘A Heart Like His’.”
On Tuesday afternoon a van pulled a brightly lighted sleigh into Tanglewood with Santa and Mrs. Claus. They were accompanied by Santa’s helpers with the Knights of Columbus, Avon Park #14717, including Stephen Ashley, Ed Carrigan, Ambrose Brooker and Carl Reetz.
“This is great because we have a lot of needy kids in this county and people pitch in to help those families,” said Ashley. “We’ve done this for about ten years. We have a great partnership now with Tanglewood since 2021.”
All of the toys donated have the names of children taken from a wish list. The toys alone cost over $7000.
“People can go on the Joy For All Facebook group and pick out a gift on Amazon. It will be shipped directly to Casey Tomlinson-Markward and her husband Robert, administrators at Joy for All.
“Our Denim and More group donated 178 items to Joy for All,” added Gitro.
The Party Dance Crew also had two very successful school supply drives that resulted in donations to four local schools including Fred Wild, Sun N Lake, Park Elementary and Avon Park Elementary.
“Come out to any of our dances and enjoy the dance and have fun!. They’re open to the public.”
Santa’s sleigh was full as were the accompanying vehicles. Fortunately there was no snow to impede his journey as he took the toys back to his workshop. The toys will be distributed by Santa and his helpers on Dec. 22 at the Girls and Boys Club in Avon Park.