The long vacant Santa Rosa Hotel, though historic, continues to look like a relic of the past with an uncertain future as some work has been done to renovate the structure.
With much of the roof missing, a glance from the outside of the structure at 509 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring shows a lot of structural work needs to be done before any inside remodeling could commence.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said there are open code violation cases on the property, which date back to before it was sold in December to the current owner.
“We have one from 2017 that is a minimum maintenance case,” which remains an issue, he said. It would be any structural issues like the roof, the paint, mold and mildew, missing facia.
They have a certain amount of time to start work on the building, which obviously he has got permits pulled for the buildings, so accruement of fines have been stopped, Hart said.
Sebring Building/Zoning Code Enforcement officer Lee Tolar said the permit for the remodel of the structure was issued June 9, 2023. There have not been any inspections of the property yet by the City since then.
“We wouldn’t inspect it until they call us for an inspection,” he said. The permit is good for six months, without an inspection.
To extend the permit another six months there would have to be at least one inspection by the end of the first six months, Tolar noted.
Tolar said he hasn’t seen any “action going on” there recently and suggested contacting the contractor.
According to the City, Taylor Construction and Renovation, of Sebring, is the contractor on the project.
Highlands News-Sun reached a representative of Taylor Construction by phone on Thursday, but they did not want to answer any questions about what work is being done or the last time any work was done on the structure. They deferred to the owner.
Ravi Gandhy, of Lorgsebfl, LLC, owns the structure.
Highlands News-Sun called Gandhy multiple times, but he did not return any calls.
The sale from San Rosa Holdings, Sarasota to Lorgsebfl, LLC, Mt. Dora, occurred in December. The sale price was $500,000. The LLC was incorporated in September 2022.
The previous owner, Tony Collins, bought the historic hotel in 2015 for $155,000, but was unable to restore the building and it fell into disrepair, which led to code enforcement fines totaling $348,702.
In November 2022, Sebring’s Code Enforcement Board approved a settlement of the fines and liens on the property totaling $8,974.75 with an 18-month timeline for compliance.
Tolar said Friday, “We will take a look at it in January and assess what is going on. Hopefully we will know something before then.”
The Santa Rosa Hotel was constructed in 1923 by Aaron Withers, of Sebring and was located one block from the Atlantic Coastline Depot. Businessmen and vacationers could get off the train and walk to the hotel if they wanted to stay in the downtown area.