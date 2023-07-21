Motorists traveling around the corner of Schumacher Road and U.S. 27 in Sebring during the middle of the day are hearing the smooth sounds of music to soothe their souls.
Saxophonists Keishawn White, 18, and Kyle Harlan, 17, both of Sebring, have become a viral sensation in Highlands County with their performances at the intersection near Walmart in Sebring. They stand along the sidewalk playing music for vehicles as they pass by them.
Harlan started performing at Walmart in Sebring about two years ago which is close by his home.
“I love music. One day, I was walking in my neighborhood and walked by Walmart and decided to play my saxophone for fun to make the people happy,” Harlan said. “At first, it was just for fun. Then they (the people driving by) started to give me money. I didn’t care for it much at first but now it’s OK.”
Harlan even researched to make sure it was legal for him to play music out along the highway. He said that street performers do not have to have a permit and he stays on the sidewalk.
At first Harlan was not being noticed along the road playing so he started inviting friends to join him. That’s when White came aboard. Then all of a sudden it took off and they became viral on Facebook. They performed at the Highlands Farmers Market in Avon Park this past Sunday, July 16. There are also some future indoor performances in the works for the two.
“It caught us off guard,” Harlan said of their newly claimed fame.
The young men have known each other in Sebring High School for a couple years when they formed a group called Zinc & Copper, which consisted of two other performers who no longer play with the band. Harlan and Smith are not sure if they will continue with that band name or create a new image.
White, who graduated from SHS and will be attending South Florida State College in August, started playing the alto saxophone eight years ago while in middle school band. He also plays trumpet, bass guitar and just about any brass instrument he can get his hands on. Harlan, who is a junior at SHS, has been playing the baritone saxophone for five years but can also play the drums.
“I want to do street performances professionally,” Harlan said. “I’d like to go to New Orleans.”
Harlan admitted that he is saving his money for a new saxophone.
On the other hand, White is saving his money to pay for books and other essentials to go to SFSC. Originally, he wanted to attend the University of Central Florida in Orlando but he did not have enough money for the admission. He hopes to save up enough to transfer to UCF in a year. He even set up a Cash App – $Keishawn403 – so he can transfer funds from his mobile phone. To book them for a performance, call Harlan at 863-257-6644 or send an email at kyleharlan90@gmail.com.
White wants to study kinesiology, the study of the body’s movement, at UCF. White, who works out at a local gym to stay in shape, wants to be a kinesiology specialist so he can help patients recover their mobility and improve their lives through exercise. While attending UCF, he would like to perform with the Marching Knights Band.
They both agreed that an education is important but their music is their passion. “We just like playing for the people,” White said.
Both young men have been inspired by musical performers.
Harlan said that his inspiration comes from Leo Pellegrino, popularly known as Leo P, an American saxophone player from Pittsburgh. While on the other hand White said that he looks up to his Sebring High School Band Director Tony Juliano, or as he calls him Mr. J.
“He taught us that hard work pays off,” White said of his band director.
Hard work is exactly what these two young men are doing as they perform every day of the week anywhere from four to seven hours a day, depending on the weather and their schedules. Most of the time they start at 10 a.m. They do take breaks inside Walmart at Dunkin Donuts to cool off and relax, especially in the hot summer heat.
Harlan said that on a good day they can pull in around $200 in donations. White’s girlfriend Ze Ze McConniel, 18, of Sebring, helps out by collecting any donations that people want to hand to the performers. She quickly runs out to the street to grab the cash while the guys continue to play for their enjoyment. McConniel also is musically talented by playing the piano.
Most of their music they memorize by listening to it online and then play it back. “I like doing improv,” Harlan said. “If you like it, we use it.”
They mostly playing blues and jazz but White quickly admitted that he likes to sneak in a little funk in his tunes.
Harlan said most people really like what they play. “At least we are doing something good and not doing drugs,” he added.