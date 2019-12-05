The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to host the works of Lynn Scarborough in their gallery for the month of December. An Artist Reception will be held on Saturday Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m.
Scarborough is a talented self-taught photographer. She likes to create dramatic and interesting photos of ordinary subjects using texture and lighting techniques.
“My friend Melissa (Melissa Platt, also a photographer) got me interested in photography about seven years ago. I live on a ranch in Lake Placid. I go outside sometimes twice a day and take pictures while I enjoy the outdoors. People come out to do bird counts and they have found over 100 different species on the ranch.”
Scarborough says she is inspired by the beauty of her ranch; the landscapes, the animals and nature in general. She uses her camera to express her passion for nature and the farm animals.
She recently won first place and Grand Prize in the Farm Bureau Federation Photography contest. Twice she won photography awards at the Lake Placid County Fair.
During the Georgia Centennial Celebration, she won an Honorable Mention. Some of her photos were published in their Celebration book.
In addition to her own animals on the ranch, there are some wild ones that roam freely. Her friends often tell her to be careful.
“I once came across a big wild hog that was hiding on the property. That was pretty scary.”
“My friends ask me if I’m safe taking pictures of alligators. I tell them I’m so grateful for telephoto lenses so I don’t have to get very close,” Scarborough laughed.
Scarborough’s lovely exhibit will be on display through the month of December at the HCA Gallery which is on the second floor of the Peter Powell Roberts Museum.
She has photographs, photos on canvas and photos on metal (aluminum) so there are a variety of different mediums to browse and enjoy.
“One day Melissa and I were on Lake June paddling around in our kayaks taking pictures. The police boat came towards us so we started paddling fast trying to get away. Naturally, we couldn’t and the officer laughed about it. He was just checking to make sure we had life jackets and a whistle. Ever since, we nicknamed ourselves Thelma and Louise, being the rebels we are.”
Refreshments will be served and an art raffle will be held. The reception is open to the public. You can meet and talk to the artist about her works.
The museum and gallery are located at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park. Hours of operation are Wednesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please contact Norma Evans, Gallery Manager, at 863-385-3533.