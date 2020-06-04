The Military Sea Services Museum re-opened on Wednesday, June 3. Currently, tours must be by appointment only by calling 863-385-0992.
Tours are limited to no more than 10 persons. Face coverings and a temperature check are required. Admission is free however donations are gratefully accepted.
The Museum is located at 1203 Roseland Ave., at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard, one mile east of Sebring High School. The Museum is hopeful of opening on a walk-in basis when COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.